WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tanzania's Silence on Coronavirus Draws Criticism Over Secrecy as Cases Jump 69% in Five Days

In this representational image, a woman wears a mask to protect herself from the novel coronavirus. (Reuters)

In this representational image, a woman wears a mask to protect herself from the novel coronavirus. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa cited the issue of false statistics but gave no explanation why the government had gone silent since April 24.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Share this:

Dar Es Salaam: Tanzania released on Wednesday its latest update on coronavirus infections after four days of silence from officials, prompting criticism from the country's opposition that the government was being secretive.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chided the east African nation last year for not being forthcoming with detailed information about another deadly disease, Ebola.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in his latest update that the nation of 56 million people now had 480 cases of the new coronavirus - a 69% jump from five days ago - and 16 deaths.

He warned about "a tendency of some people to issue false statistics which leads to unnecessary unrest in society", but gave no explanation why the government had gone silent since April 24.

Almost all African nations release daily reports on the latest tallies on infections, fatalities and recoveries.

"The government should not treat this pandemic as a secret," Freeman Mbowe, head of the country's biggest opposition party, CHADEMA, said in a televised address.

"It (COVID-19) requires transparency, truth and participation to fight it."

COVID-19 infections and fatalities reported across Africa are relatively low compared with the United States, parts of Asia and Europe. Africa also has extremely low levels of testing - around 500 per million people.

Experts have warned that if the virus spreads fast, particularly in areas with poor sanitation facilities, it could overwhelm already stretched health services.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa head, said last week that delayed implementation of social distancing rules in Tanzania like banning mass gatherings may have led to a rise in the country's case load.

President John Magufuli has closed schools but has left places of worship open, and last month encouraged citizens to pray the virus away.

"You haven't seen me fearing to take (holy) communion because corona (virus) which is satanic can't survive in Jesus' body. It will be destroyed," he said at a church in the country's capital Dodoma.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres