English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Task Force to Review Direct Tax Laws Gets 3-month Extension, to Submit Report by May 31
The current term of the task force expired on February 28 and the panel under Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan sought an extension citing operational reasons and requirements to firm up a final report.
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: A task force set up under the CBDT to draft a new direct tax law and replace the existing Income Tax Act has been given a three-month extension till May, an official order said.
The current term of the task force expired on February 28 and the panel under Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan sought an extension citing operational reasons and requirements to firm up a final report.
"The term of the task force is extended by three months... The task force shall now be required to submit its report by May 31, 2019," a CBDT order issued on Thursday read.
It said the extension in the term of the task force was approved by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The order also stated that added Pragya Sahay Saxena, a joint secretary in the CBDT, has also been co-opted as a member of the task force.
The other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (chairman and regional managing partner of EY India), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).
It was first set up in November, 2017 under the Central Board of Direct Taxes, that frames policy for the Income Tax Department. The CBDT functions under the Union Finance Ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income Tax Act, 1961, was more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.
The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country and related matters.
The current term of the task force expired on February 28 and the panel under Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan sought an extension citing operational reasons and requirements to firm up a final report.
"The term of the task force is extended by three months... The task force shall now be required to submit its report by May 31, 2019," a CBDT order issued on Thursday read.
It said the extension in the term of the task force was approved by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The order also stated that added Pragya Sahay Saxena, a joint secretary in the CBDT, has also been co-opted as a member of the task force.
The other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (chairman and regional managing partner of EY India), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).
It was first set up in November, 2017 under the Central Board of Direct Taxes, that frames policy for the Income Tax Department. The CBDT functions under the Union Finance Ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income Tax Act, 1961, was more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.
The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country and related matters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Accused of Rape, Alok Nath to Play Judge in Film on #MeToo Movement
- First Indian Woman to Receive Michelin Star Named Best Female Chef in Asia
- Cabinet Clears Rs 10,000 Crore FAME II Scheme to Push Electric Mobility in India
- Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results