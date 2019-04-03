English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tax Take from 'Panama Papers' Probes Exceeds $1.2 Billion: Report
Britain has recouped some $253 million, France $136 million and Australia $93 million, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) posted on its website.
The car of Panama's attorney general is seen parked outside the Mossack Fonseca law firm office in Panama City. (Image: Reuters)
Frankfurt Am Main: Taxmen in 22 countries worldwide have raked in more than USD 1.2 billion in fines and back taxes thanks to the 2016 "Panama Papers" leak of information about offshore dealings, media reported on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
