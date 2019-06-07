Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg gets Amnesty Award for Fighting Against Peril of Global Warming
The 16-year-old issued a statement stating it was a "huge honour" for her and a recognition for everybody inspired by her movement that has made school students take part in climate change protests.
Art by Mir Suhail.
Stockholm: Sweden's teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday was awarded a prestigious Amnesty International award for mobilising world public opinion on the looming peril of global warming.
The 16-year-old issued a statement declaring it "a huge honour to receive the Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award," saying it was a recognition for everybody inspired by her "Fridays for Future" movement that has seen students strike from school to take part in climate protests.
"To act on your conscience means that you fight for what you think is right," she said.
To AFPTV, she said "it's amazing to get recognition like this".
Thunberg, a fierce campaigner with a gift for public speaking, has become a figurehead for young climate activists internationally.
International organisations often invite her to climate change events in an effort to put a human face on the fight to curb carbon emissions.
Last week, she appeared alongside the actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger at a conference in Austria discussing ways to tackle climate change.
The head of Amnesty International, Kumi Naidoo, lauded Thunberg's work in a statement announcing the award from his organisation.
"Every young person taking part in 'Fridays for Future' embodies what it means to act on your conscience. They remind us that we are more powerful than we know and that we all have a role to play in protecting human rights against climate catastrophe," he said.
Thunberg has announced she is taking a year off school to pursue her campaigning.
Her agenda includes a UN climate change summit in September and a UN climate conference in Chile in December, both pose a quandary for Thunberg, who eschews air travel because of the carbon footprint it leaves.
"I have decided that I am going to try to take a sabbatical year from school and try to travel to different places, among others to North and South America, where I have received invitations to attend several meetings and summits — so I will have to try to go there without flying if that is possible," she told AFPTV.
"It is across the Atlantic Ocean and I don't fly because of climate reasons so I will have to do it in another way.... I don't know, we will see (how)," she said.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s