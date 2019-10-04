Teen Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Wins Children's Award
Thunberg rose to prominence as the instigator and leader of the global climate strikes, warning youngsters about enrolment in armed groups and promoting the role of children in peace and sustainable development efforts.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking at a summit in Vienna on May 28, 2019. (Reuters)
The Hague: A Dutch children's rights organisation has awarded its annual prize to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and a 14-year-old peace campaigner from Cameroon.
KidsRights said Friday that it is awarding the International Children's Peace Prize to Thunberg and peace activist Divina Maloum. South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the organization's patron, says in a statement he is in awe of the winners.
He says their messages are "amplified by your youthful energy and unshakable belief that children can, no must, improve their own futures."
The prize will be awarded November 20 at a ceremony in The Hague.
