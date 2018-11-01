Teen Killed, Two Injured in Oklahoma Shooting; 'Victim's Mother' Held

An 18-year-old youth was killed and two teenage girls were injured in a shooting in rural eastern Oklahoma on Thursday and a woman believed to be the mother of at least one of the victims is in custody, sheriff's officials said.The shooting was reported around 6.30am at a home in the Nuyaka area, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said at a news conference that the young man was found dead at the scene, one of the girls was in critical condition and the other was stable.Rice said Amy Leann Hall, 39, who is believed to be the biological mother of at least one of the teenagers, is in custody. She was being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on preliminary charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Formal charges have not been filed."We do not have a motive at this time. We're still investigating this," Rice said.Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry told The Associated Press that all three victims were students at the school. Terry said the student who died was a senior, while the critically wounded student is a junior. The third victim is a freshman, he said.