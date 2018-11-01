English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teen Killed, Two Injured in Oklahoma Shooting; 'Victim's Mother' Held
Amy Leann Hall, 39, who is believed to be the biological mother of at least one of the teenagers, is in custody though the police are not yet clear about the motive.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Okmulgee: An 18-year-old youth was killed and two teenage girls were injured in a shooting in rural eastern Oklahoma on Thursday and a woman believed to be the mother of at least one of the victims is in custody, sheriff's officials said.
The shooting was reported around 6.30am at a home in the Nuyaka area, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said at a news conference that the young man was found dead at the scene, one of the girls was in critical condition and the other was stable.
Rice said Amy Leann Hall, 39, who is believed to be the biological mother of at least one of the teenagers, is in custody. She was being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on preliminary charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Formal charges have not been filed.
"We do not have a motive at this time. We're still investigating this," Rice said.
Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry told The Associated Press that all three victims were students at the school. Terry said the student who died was a senior, while the critically wounded student is a junior. The third victim is a freshman, he said.
The shooting was reported around 6.30am at a home in the Nuyaka area, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said at a news conference that the young man was found dead at the scene, one of the girls was in critical condition and the other was stable.
Rice said Amy Leann Hall, 39, who is believed to be the biological mother of at least one of the teenagers, is in custody. She was being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on preliminary charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Formal charges have not been filed.
"We do not have a motive at this time. We're still investigating this," Rice said.
Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry told The Associated Press that all three victims were students at the school. Terry said the student who died was a senior, while the critically wounded student is a junior. The third victim is a freshman, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...