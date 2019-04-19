Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Teenagers Stage Weeping Protest Over Political Inaction on Climate Change in London

The group has called for non-violent civil disobedience to push the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and to stop what it calls a global climate crisis.

Reuters

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Teenagers Stage Weeping Protest Over Political Inaction on Climate Change in London
A climate change activist reacts during an Extinction Rebellion protest outside Heathrow Airport in London, Britain April 19, 2019. REUTERS.
Loading...
London: Teenage protesters staged an emotional protest at political inaction on climate change near London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, a further day of actions that have caused transport snarl-ups in the British capital.

The Extinction Rebellion group of climate-change campaigners stood weeping and singing in a peaceful roadside protest less than a mile from Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3. Around a dozen teenagers, some as young as 13, held a banner which read "Are we the last generation?"

The group has called for non-violent civil disobedience to push the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and to stop what it calls a global climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion has blocked several locations in central London in recent days after it staged a semi-nude protest in parliament earlier this month.

The group of young people stood singing protest songs near a road busy with Easter holiday traffic. Police officers, who far outnumbered them, approached to warn them of potential arrest for trespassing.

More than 500 people have been arrested this week and 10 charged so far, police said on Thursday.

"I fear for my future" Oscar Idle, 17, told Reuters. "That fear gives me courage to act."

"I want to live in a society which is not catastrophic where there is not going to be food shortages, wild fires and hurricanes where people can live," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram