Teenagers Stage Weeping Protest Over Political Inaction on Climate Change in London
The group has called for non-violent civil disobedience to push the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and to stop what it calls a global climate crisis.
A climate change activist reacts during an Extinction Rebellion protest outside Heathrow Airport in London, Britain April 19, 2019. REUTERS.
London: Teenage protesters staged an emotional protest at political inaction on climate change near London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, a further day of actions that have caused transport snarl-ups in the British capital.
The Extinction Rebellion group of climate-change campaigners stood weeping and singing in a peaceful roadside protest less than a mile from Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3. Around a dozen teenagers, some as young as 13, held a banner which read "Are we the last generation?"
Extinction Rebellion has blocked several locations in central London in recent days after it staged a semi-nude protest in parliament earlier this month.
The group of young people stood singing protest songs near a road busy with Easter holiday traffic. Police officers, who far outnumbered them, approached to warn them of potential arrest for trespassing.
More than 500 people have been arrested this week and 10 charged so far, police said on Thursday.
"I fear for my future" Oscar Idle, 17, told Reuters. "That fear gives me courage to act."
"I want to live in a society which is not catastrophic where there is not going to be food shortages, wild fires and hurricanes where people can live," he said.
