Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tehran Lawmaker Says Move on Nuclear Curbs Shows Iran 'Not Weak'

Tehran had announced that it would stop respecting some of the curbs on its nuclear activities imposed under the landmark 2015 deal with world powers.

AFP

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tehran Lawmaker Says Move on Nuclear Curbs Shows Iran 'Not Weak'
File image of Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Tehran: Iran's move to stop respecting some of the agreed limits on its nuclear activities showed it is "not in a position of weakness", a deputy speaker of the Islamic republic's parliament said Sunday.

"The timely decision of the Islamic republic regarding its commitments in the (nuclear deal) showed that Iran is not in a position of weakness," said Ali Mottahari, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Tehran announced on Wednesday that it would stop respecting some of the curbs on its nuclear activities imposed under the landmark 2015 deal with world powers.

The announcement came exactly a year after the US withdrew from the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with further measures threatened if the agreement's other signatories fail to mitigate the impact of renewed American sanctions within 60 days.

The sweeping sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the Iranian economy. Mottahari's comments came a day after President Hassan Rouhani called for unity among Iranian political factions during a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

Rouhani said Iran was facing "an all-out war unprecedented in the history of the Islamic republic". Iran's situation could be worse than during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, he said according to the government's official website.

"In the war we didn't have any banking, sales of oil and import-export problems and the only sanctions against us were arms embargoes," he said, during what was billed as an informal meeting with members of different political groups and parties.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up pressure on Iran in recent days over alleged threats from Tehran.

Washington said on Saturday it was deploying an amphibious assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to bolster an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers already sent to the Gulf.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram