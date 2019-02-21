LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Telangana Man Shot Dead by Masked Gunman in Florida Supermarket

K Govardhan Reddy, a resident of Uppal area of Hyderabad, was attacked by the assailant at a fuel-filling station-cum supermarket in Florida on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Telangana Man Shot Dead by Masked Gunman in Florida Supermarket
File photo of Govardhan Reddy
Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man from here was allegedly shot dead in the US by an unidentified man, his family members claimed on Wednesday.

K Govardhan Reddy, a resident of Uppal area here, was attacked by the assailant at a fuel-filling station-cum supermarket in Florida on Tuesday, according to one of Reddy's friends Ramesh.

"We got the information today morning that a masked man shot dead Govardhan when he was alone at the store and fled. As per preliminary information, the accused did not take away any cash. The motive of the killing is not known," Ramesh said based on information received from a relative staying in the US.

Goverdhan is survived by a wife and two daughters. He had gone to the US around five years ago and worked as a manager there, Ramesh said.
