English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Tell your Boss': Recording in Arabic Links Khashoggi's Killing to Saudi Crown Prince
A New York Times report said the recording, which was submitted to the CIA director last month, is seen by officials as a key evidence connecting Prince Mohammed to the killing of the Washington Post columnist.
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. (REUTERS)
Loading...
A member of the team that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month asked a superior over the phone to “tell your boss,” believed to be an oblique reference to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, that the operation has been carried out, according to three people familiar with the recordings.
A New York Times report said the recording, which was submitted to the CIA director last month, is seen by officials as a key evidence connecting Prince Mohammed to the killing of the Washington Post columnist.
Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, one of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul to tackle Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate there, spoke in Arabic during the phone call, sources told New York Times. Though the prince was not directly named in the said conversation, American intelligence officials feel that “your boss” was a reference to the Crown Prince.
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, said that recordings related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey has shared with Western allies, are "appalling" and have shocked a Saudi intelligence officer who heard them, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.
Erdogan told reporters during his flight while returning from a weekend visit to France that he discussed the Saudi journalist's killing with the US, French and German leaders at dinner in Paris.
Saudi Arabia has flip-flopped over the disappearance and subsequent killing of the journalist. Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had recently condemned the murder of Khashoggi as a "heinous crime", insisting the kingdom was cooperating with Turkish authorities and said that "justice will prevail"
(With inputs from agencies)
A New York Times report said the recording, which was submitted to the CIA director last month, is seen by officials as a key evidence connecting Prince Mohammed to the killing of the Washington Post columnist.
Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, one of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul to tackle Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate there, spoke in Arabic during the phone call, sources told New York Times. Though the prince was not directly named in the said conversation, American intelligence officials feel that “your boss” was a reference to the Crown Prince.
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, said that recordings related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey has shared with Western allies, are "appalling" and have shocked a Saudi intelligence officer who heard them, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.
Erdogan told reporters during his flight while returning from a weekend visit to France that he discussed the Saudi journalist's killing with the US, French and German leaders at dinner in Paris.
Saudi Arabia has flip-flopped over the disappearance and subsequent killing of the journalist. Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had recently condemned the murder of Khashoggi as a "heinous crime", insisting the kingdom was cooperating with Turkish authorities and said that "justice will prevail"
(With inputs from agencies)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EICMA 2018: Top Electric Bikes Unveiled At The Event
- Iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy SUV Bookings to Stop From December 2018 – Report
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...