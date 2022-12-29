10 Killed, People Jump Out of Windows to Escape Massive Fire at Cambodia Casino | Disturbing Visuals

At least 10 people were killed while several others were injured in a massive fire at a hotel-casino in Cambodia in which people were seen jumping out of the windows in desperate bid to escape the blaze.

The fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, a city on Cambodia’s border with Thailand, broke out late Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm local (1630 GMT), Cambodian police said.

“About 10 people died and 30 people injured", a provisional police report was quoted by news agency AFP. The report added that around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the venue.

Disturbing visuals surfacing on social media showed people jumping out the building consumed by flames, with firefighters struggling to contain the intense blaze and rescuers attempting to pluck people from a burning ledge.

🚨#BREAKING: People are jumping out of a Hotel due to a massive fire📌#Poipet l #Cambodia Watch as disturbing video shows People jumping out of the Grand Diamond City Hotel in Poipet Cambodia as a Massive fire burns uncontrollably with reports of many trapped inside the hotel pic.twitter.com/qzS7WT2e19 — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 29, 2022

In one clip, an unidentified man is could be seen sitting on a window ledge as plumes of smoke came out from the window behind him. In another, a group of people huddles on a ledge as flames near them.

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire. Thai foreign ministry sources said they were coordinating closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province.

🚨#UPDATE: More video shows the Massive fire that broke out at the Grand Diamond City Hotel in Poipet Cambodia⁰ showing extreme damage its currently unknown how many people have died or have been injured pic.twitter.com/6Y945jYz5k— R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 29, 2022

“The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," AFP quoted a Thai ministry source as saying.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

Cambodia, a poor Southeast Asian country where citizens are officially barred from playing in the casinos, has a number of hotel-casinos clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border, with Poipet a popular holiday destination for visitors from Thailand, where most forms of gambling are illegal.

(With AFP inputs)

