Ten Killed, 73 Injured in Turkey Train Derailment: Report

The train, carrying 362 passengers, came off the rails in northwest Turkey.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2018, 11:32 PM IST
Ten Killed, 73 Injured in Turkey Train Derailment: Report
Image for representation. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Turkey: Ten people were killed and 73 injured on Sunday when a train derailed in northwest Turkey, state-run TRT Haber television said, quoting the health ministry.

The train, with 360 people on board, was travelling from Kapikule on the Bulgarian border to Istanbul when six of its carriages derailed in the Tekirdag region. Over 100 ambulances have been sent to the scene, TRT Haber said.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
