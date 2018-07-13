English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ten People Killed During Election Rally in Pakistan's Balochistan
At least ten people have been killed and around 35 injured when the blast hit the rally of the Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Derengarh area of Mastung district, police said.
At least ten people have been killed and around 35 injured when the blast hit the rally of the Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Derengarh area of Mastung district, police said.
Karachi: A bomb on Friday exploded near the election rally of the nationalist Baluchistan Awami Party in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing at least ten people and injuring 35 others, police said, the second attack during the day targeting the politicians contesting in the general elections.
The injured included a top nationalist leader, Nawabzada Siraj Raisani who is the brother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Raisani.
At least ten people have been killed and around 35 injured when the blast hit the rally of the Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Derengarh area of Mastung district, police said.
The blast targeted a convoy led by Siraj, who is a candidate for the BAP for a provincial assembly seat from Mastung district.
"The injured have been shifted to different hospitals in Quetta," an official said.
The attack on the election rally was the second in the day as earlier a bomb blast took place near the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakthukawa province in Bannu area.
The blast killed four people and left around 32 injured but Durrani, a leader of the religious party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazl group escaped unhurt.
He is contesting against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan from NA-35 Bannu area.
A spokesman of the BAP said on Thursday also two persons were injured in a blast outside the party offices in Khuzdar.
On Monday, a suicide bomber killed Awami National Party (ANP) leader and candidate in the general elections, Haroon Bilour and 19 others after striking at a corner election meeting in Peshawar city.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the ANP rally.
