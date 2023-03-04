The White House voiced strong criticism Friday of a new law in Tennessee restricting drag shows in the name of protecting children.

“These ridiculous policies aren’t just unnecessary, they are dangerous," said White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that they come “at a time when LGBTQ Americans are facing higher risk and violence, mental health issues."

Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday banning drag shows on public property or in places where they could be seen by children. The bill takes effect on July 1.

Tennessee authorities argue that shows featuring drag queens contribute to the “sexualization" of children.

Other states planning similar legislation include Texas, Kansas and Arizona, and in nearly a dozen states lawmakers have proposed bills to this effect.

Drag shows are one of the newest battle grounds in America’s so-called culture wars between the left and right, often centering on issues of gender, sexuality and identity.

Last year 141 incidents of protest or threats against drag events were recorded by GLAAD, an LGBTQ human rights advocacy group.

