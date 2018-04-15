English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tens of Thousands of Hungarians Protest Against Newly Elected Leader, Demand Fair Elections
They demanded a recount, a non-partisan public media service, fresh elections and for the opposition to unite. Singing the national and EU anthems, they vowed to return for another demonstration next week.
People attend a protest against the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, April 14, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo)
Budapest: Tens of thousands of Hungarians thronged Budapest on Saturday in anger at strongman Prime Minister Viktor Orban's crushing re-election victory.
The crowd, around 100,000 strong according to organisers and AFP reporters, marched through the city centre in sunshine to parliament for a rally under the motto "We are the majority".
"We want to live in a state of law, where checks and balances are present.. We want to live in a real democracy," said protest organiser Viktor Gyetvai, 20, a student.
"If the demands are not met then we cannot live in this country, this is our last chance to do something for this country," he told AFP.
Many of the demonstrators, most of whom were young, were chanting "democracy" and brandishing Hungarian and European Union flags.
They demanded a recount, a non-partisan public media service, fresh elections and for the opposition to unite. Singing the national and EU anthems, they vowed to return for another demonstration next week.
There was a strong police presence, with riot officers at the ready, rows of police vans in streets nearby and a helicopter overhead. The demo remained peaceful, however.
"If there is no new free and fair election I don't see any other option but to make plans to leave," said Andrea Varkonyi, 26.
"I've already been looking for job opportunities abroad."
Bannon's Man
The fiercely nationalist Orban, 54, a "hero" for US President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon, secured a third straight term in the election last Sunday.
He has been in power since 2010 and according to critics has curbed judicial independence, muzzled the press and rigged the electoral system.
Campaigning hard against the "poison" of immigration, Orban's overwhelming victory saw his Fidesz party secure around half the vote.
This means Fidesz with small junior coalition partner the Christian Democrats will have 134 seats in the 199-seat legislature, a two-thirds majority.
This will allow Orban, who with Poland's like-minded government has regularly clashed with Brussels, to steamroll legislation through parliament.
Already he has readied legislation that will make life harder for civil society groups operating in the central European country of 10 million people.
In the crosshairs in particular will be groups funded by Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros, whom Orban says wants to destroy Europe though mass immigration.
'Intimidating'
Images of Soros, 87, were plastered on billboards in the election campaign and Orban depicted opposition figures running in the election as "Soros candidates".
On Thursday a list of some 200 "Soros enemies" was published in a pro-government magazine owned by a close Orban ally.
Several Western ambassadors criticised the list, with the US embassy in Budapest saying it condemned an "attempt to intimidate these citizens".
OSCE observers said this week that the election campaign was marked by "intimidating and xenophobic rhetoric, media bias and opaque campaign financing".
The findings were derided by Orban as "political".
With 99 percent of votes counted, Fidesz is far ahead of the nationalist Jobbik party (19 percent) and a Socialist-led centre-left alliance (12 percent).
But the result has been disputed by civil society groups and opposition parties.
Alleged irregularities were reported at some polling stations last Sunday as well as an IT system outage at the National Elections Office.
Concerns about the media were heightened after the election with the closure of Magyar Nemzet, one of Hungary's few remaining opposition dailies.
Magyar Nemzet is owned by Lajos Simicska, an oligarch and former Fidesz treasurer who fell out spectacularly with Orban in 2015.
The number of independent outlets has dwindled as business interests close to Orban have bought up TV stations and national and regional newspapers.
Also Watch
The crowd, around 100,000 strong according to organisers and AFP reporters, marched through the city centre in sunshine to parliament for a rally under the motto "We are the majority".
"We want to live in a state of law, where checks and balances are present.. We want to live in a real democracy," said protest organiser Viktor Gyetvai, 20, a student.
"If the demands are not met then we cannot live in this country, this is our last chance to do something for this country," he told AFP.
Many of the demonstrators, most of whom were young, were chanting "democracy" and brandishing Hungarian and European Union flags.
They demanded a recount, a non-partisan public media service, fresh elections and for the opposition to unite. Singing the national and EU anthems, they vowed to return for another demonstration next week.
There was a strong police presence, with riot officers at the ready, rows of police vans in streets nearby and a helicopter overhead. The demo remained peaceful, however.
"If there is no new free and fair election I don't see any other option but to make plans to leave," said Andrea Varkonyi, 26.
"I've already been looking for job opportunities abroad."
Bannon's Man
The fiercely nationalist Orban, 54, a "hero" for US President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon, secured a third straight term in the election last Sunday.
He has been in power since 2010 and according to critics has curbed judicial independence, muzzled the press and rigged the electoral system.
Campaigning hard against the "poison" of immigration, Orban's overwhelming victory saw his Fidesz party secure around half the vote.
This means Fidesz with small junior coalition partner the Christian Democrats will have 134 seats in the 199-seat legislature, a two-thirds majority.
This will allow Orban, who with Poland's like-minded government has regularly clashed with Brussels, to steamroll legislation through parliament.
Already he has readied legislation that will make life harder for civil society groups operating in the central European country of 10 million people.
In the crosshairs in particular will be groups funded by Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros, whom Orban says wants to destroy Europe though mass immigration.
'Intimidating'
Images of Soros, 87, were plastered on billboards in the election campaign and Orban depicted opposition figures running in the election as "Soros candidates".
On Thursday a list of some 200 "Soros enemies" was published in a pro-government magazine owned by a close Orban ally.
Several Western ambassadors criticised the list, with the US embassy in Budapest saying it condemned an "attempt to intimidate these citizens".
OSCE observers said this week that the election campaign was marked by "intimidating and xenophobic rhetoric, media bias and opaque campaign financing".
The findings were derided by Orban as "political".
With 99 percent of votes counted, Fidesz is far ahead of the nationalist Jobbik party (19 percent) and a Socialist-led centre-left alliance (12 percent).
But the result has been disputed by civil society groups and opposition parties.
Alleged irregularities were reported at some polling stations last Sunday as well as an IT system outage at the National Elections Office.
Concerns about the media were heightened after the election with the closure of Magyar Nemzet, one of Hungary's few remaining opposition dailies.
Magyar Nemzet is owned by Lajos Simicska, an oligarch and former Fidesz treasurer who fell out spectacularly with Orban in 2015.
The number of independent outlets has dwindled as business interests close to Orban have bought up TV stations and national and regional newspapers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Soon Humans Will Not be Able to Hide Their Emotions From Technology
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Hema Malini Says There Should Be National Uprising After Kathua Rape Case
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature