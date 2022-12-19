Tension within Alliance? PML-Q Chief Miffed with Imran Khan Over Bajwa Amid Plans to Dissolve Assemblies

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) chief and Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has expressed displeasure over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of former army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa and called it “unfair”.

Elahi pointed out that the former army chief had helped the PTI during its governance, and Khan criticising Bajwa after his retirement is “injustice” to him. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is injustice,” Elahi said.

CM Pervaiz Elahi criticised Imran Khan that he did not sit with Moonis Elahi, member of the National Assembly, yet received full support when he asked to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We immediately supported him. They are not opponents but they cannot forget their benefactors,” Elahi stressed.

Elahi further said, “General (Retired) Faiz Hameed did many abuses. He tried to send us to jail. He was against us. I told Bajwa about Faiz, and Bajwa said it was all on Imran Khan’s order.”

Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi met Khan to take him in confidence over Pervaiz Elahi’s statement. Both the leaders held a meeting, and the PTI chief expressed concerns over the Punjab CM’s statement, according to Pakistan’s Arynews.

Moonis Elahi took to Twitter and confirmed that the alliance between PTI and PML-Q is “still alive”, and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should continue “mourning” after finding strong partnership between PTI and PML-Q.

