Tensions Between Serbia and Kosovo Erupt Once More over Licence Plates. All You Need to Know

Kosovo last week postponed the decision to implement an order that would require Serbs living in north Kosovo to apply for car licence plates issued by institutions based in Kosovo capital Pristina.

Following the announcement of the decision, tensions erupted between local communities and the police forcing local authorities to set up roadblocks.

Angry protesters from Serb-majority territory parked trucks filled with gravel and other heavy machinery on roads leading to Jarinje and Bernjak border crossings. Kosovo authorities then went on to close the border crossings.

Angry protesters attacked Albanians who were passing on the roads which were blocked and some cars sustained damages. The police said there were shots fired in their direction but said no one was injured.

Air raid sirens were also heard for more than three hours in the small town of North Mitrovica, which has a sizable Serb population.

Italian peacekeepers were visible in and around Mitrovica on Sunday following the protests and the roadblocks.

Residents living in north Kosovo use licence plates and documents issued by Serbian authorities. The residents in north Kosovo are mostly Serbians with the population above 50,000 who refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence from Serbia 14 years ago.

More than 100 countries, barring Serbia and Russia, recognize Kosovo’s independence.

Following the skirmish, Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti said the government will allow a transitional period of 60 days for the Serbian residents to get Kosovo licence plates.

The Kosovo government tried to impose the same rule last year but was met with protests. The government discontinued the drive at that time.

The government also announced that all Serbian citizens visiting Kosovo will have to get an extra document at the border granting them permission to enter the country. Belgrade also issued a similar order applicable to Kosovars who visit Serbia.

Kosovo consulted the EU and US ambassadors on Sunday evening after tensions erupted and decided to delay implementation of the order by one month. The implementation of the new rule will now begin from September 1 onwards.

“Welcome Kosovo decision to move measures to 1 September. Expect all roadblocks to be removed immediately. Open issues should be addressed through EU-facilitated dialogue and focus on comprehensive normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, essential for their EU integration paths,” Josep Borrel Fontelles, EU foreign policy chief said.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the Kosovo authorities of imposing ‘groundless discriminatory rules’.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo remain high and the nation’s fragile peace is maintained by a 3,770 troops-strong NATO mission.

(with inputs from Reuters)

