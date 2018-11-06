English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terrified Rescue Dog Dies of Heart Attack During Fireworks in UK
Winston, a Moscow watchdog, ran away with fear after hearing loud bangs on Monday night - with his body later found trying to squeeze into the tiny space to escape.
Image for representation.
London: A rescue dog petrified of fireworks died of a heart attack on 'Bonfire Night', a British animal rescue centre said on Tuesday.
The eight-year-old pooch's death just outside Manchester city has sparked renewed calls for the sale of fireworks to the public to be banned, The Sun reported.
Owner Emma Billington said: "He absolutely hated loud bangs. We are out in the sticks a little bit. I don't know where these were coming from.
"They were outside and the bangs started going off, all of the dogs that were scared started running back in. We noticed he was missing.
"He had a heart attack and fell asleep under the decking," Billington said.
Winston was being cared for at Dogs 4 Rescue, a 'Not for Profit' organisation which fosters abused street dogs from abroad.
His owners said he had earlier been diagnosed with a heart condition and was on medication.
On November 5, people in the UK remember the plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament by celebrating 'Bonfire Night'. All over Britain there are firework displays and bonfires with models of
Guy Fawkes, leader of the group which plotted the attack, which are burned on the fire.
In 2011, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) received 255 calls regarding fireworks, which has steadily risen to a peak of 533 in 2017.
In the last five years the charity received 2,300 calls about fireworks.
RSPCA campaign manager Eloise Shavelar said: "Clearly there is widespread public concern about this issue as can be shown by huge number of people signing petitions year on year calling for change.
"We are calling on a urgent review of the current regulations to better protect animals and those who care for them," Shavelar said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
