‘Territorial Invasion’: Prez Yoon After North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile; South’s Army Says Won’t Tolerate Act

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reacted to the North Korean ballistic missile launch on Wednesday and called it ‘a territorial invasion’, hours after air raid alarms went off in Ulleungdo, forcing citizens to hide inside bunkers.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it will not tolerate North Korea’s provocative act and will sternly respond to it in close cooperation with the US, Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

“(Yoon) pointed out today that North Korea’s provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division,” the President’s office said in a statement accessed by news agency AFP.

Yoon will also chair a national security council meeting to discuss the response. Meanwhile, South Korean warplanes fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea north across the Northern Limit Line (NLL), news agency Reuters reported.

The response from the JCS came after a ballistic missile landed close to South Korean waters for the first time.

The JCS vowed a swift response in coordination with the US, with whom the South Korean military is conducting Vigilant Storm, the largest-ever war games that these two allies have conducted.

Vigilant Storm angered Pyongyang and Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party earlier this week warned that if the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against North Korea it will be then met with a swift response.

Pyongyang expressed its displeasure with the war games and the North Korean foreign ministry called it ‘ceaseless and reckless’ provocation.

However, on Wednesday morning, Seoul and the Korean JCS were alarmed when one of the three SRBMs fell into high seas south of the NLL.

The Northern Limit Line is a maritime demarcation line in the Yellow Sea between both Koreas and the extension of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the Yellow Sea.

It set off air raid alarms automatically in the island of Ulleungdo where people hid inside bunkers and another fell 57 kilometres east of the South’s eastern city of Sokcho.

The missile that flew over Ulleungdo fell in the East Sea aka Sea of Japan.

Residents in Ulleungdo told Reuters that they emerged out of those bunkers only after they received confirmations that the short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) fell in the East Sea.

The South Korean military later confirmed that Pyongyang fired at least 10 missiles of various types but it was the first time since 1953 that a North Korean missile landed close to South Korea’s territorial waters.

All of these events indicate that Kim Jong Un and his regime are readying themselves for North Korea’s seventh nuclear test. This is also the first time that Pyongyang has made such a move when its neighbour and its adversary are conducting war drills.

According to a report, the North Korean government said that the name Vigilant Storm reminds of the Operation Desert Storm of the 90s when the US carried out a military assault on Iraq after invading Kuwait between 1990-1991.

Neighbour Japan also confirmed the missile launch and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he will call a meeting of Japan’s national security council following the launch.

(with inputs from Korea Herald, KBS World and agencies)

Read all the Latest News here