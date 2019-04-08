English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terror Incidents in Pakistan Declined by 21% in 2018: Report
The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), in a report says that 517 people were killed in terrorist incidents in 2018. Majority 288 victims were killed in Balochistan and 138 in former tribal region.
Representative Image/Reuters
Loading...
Islamabad: Terror-related incidents in Pakistan declined by 21 per cent in 2018 as compared to 2017, says an official report.
The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued its 2018 report on terrorism.
It shows that there were 584 incident of violence in 2018 while 741 such incidents were recorded in 2017.
"Islamabad and Punjab witnessed a decrease of 50 per cent in terrorism-related incidents... Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 92 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents," says the report.
Sindh witnessed a decline of 80 per cent in terrorist incidents in 2018.
It says that 517 people were killed in terrorist incidents in 2018. Majority 288 victims were killed in Balochistan and 138 in former tribal region.
The report showed that 59 were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one each in PoK and Islamabad.
The report shows that the month of July was the worst in 2018 as 221 were killed in terror-related incidents.
The rate of terrorist incidents dropped from 2014 to 2018. There were a total of 1,816 terrorist incidents in 2014, 1,139 in 2015, 785 in 2016, 741 in 2017 and 584 in 2018.
The highest number of terrorist incidents from 2001 to 2018 occurred in 2010 when 2,061 terror-related incidents took place
The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued its 2018 report on terrorism.
It shows that there were 584 incident of violence in 2018 while 741 such incidents were recorded in 2017.
"Islamabad and Punjab witnessed a decrease of 50 per cent in terrorism-related incidents... Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 92 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents," says the report.
Sindh witnessed a decline of 80 per cent in terrorist incidents in 2018.
It says that 517 people were killed in terrorist incidents in 2018. Majority 288 victims were killed in Balochistan and 138 in former tribal region.
The report showed that 59 were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one each in PoK and Islamabad.
The report shows that the month of July was the worst in 2018 as 221 were killed in terror-related incidents.
The rate of terrorist incidents dropped from 2014 to 2018. There were a total of 1,816 terrorist incidents in 2014, 1,139 in 2015, 785 in 2016, 741 in 2017 and 584 in 2018.
The highest number of terrorist incidents from 2001 to 2018 occurred in 2010 when 2,061 terror-related incidents took place
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Biggest Miss in Football History? PSG Player Misses at Goal Line And Internet Can’t Believe it
- Honor Gala Festival: Offers on Honor View 20, Honor Play, Honor Band 4 And More
- Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results