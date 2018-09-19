English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Terrorism’, Says Australia PM After Sewing Needles Found in Strawberries
Urging Australians to make a strawberry pavlova this weekend to help struggling farmers, Scott Morrison demanded a change in the law to put the perpetrators behind bars for 15 years.
File photo of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Reuters)
Sydney: The tainting of supermarket strawberries with sewing needles is comparable to "terrorism", Australia's prime minister said Wednesday, as he demanded tougher sentencing in response to a nationwide scare.
Urging Australians to make a strawberry pavlova this weekend to help struggling farmers, Scott Morrison demanded a change in the law to put the perpetrators behind bars for 15 years.
"We're not mucking about" said Morrison, after at least 20 pieces of fruit were found to be contaminated with needles or pins. "This is not on, this is just not on in this country," he said.
Calling the perpetrator a "coward and a grub", Morrison called on parliament to quickly raise the maximum sentence for such deliberate food contamination from ten to 15 years behind bars.
That, he said, would put the crime on par with "things like possessing child pornography and financing terrorism. That's how seriously I take this."
The scare has prompted a slew of supermarket recalls, and some stores in New Zealand have temporarily banned the sale of Australian strawberries.
Farmers have been forced to pulp fruit and layoff pickers because of slower sales and lower wholesale prices.
"Just go back to buying strawberries like you used to, and take the precautions that you should," Morrison told Australians in a televised address.
"Make a pav this weekend and put strawberries on it," he suggested.
Authorities have suggested strawberries be cut up before they are eaten.
Australian police on Tuesday said they still did not know the motive behind the attacks and were still looking for suspects.
They have asked the public for help with their investigation and are expected later Wednesday to increase a reward for information that helps resolve the case.
