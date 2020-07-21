Terrorist Attack on Karachi Stock Exchange Marks BLA's Move to Intensify Domain

The June 29 terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange does not only testify that Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has strengthened its terrorism onslaught but it has also intensified its domain.

According a report published by Pakistan based National Initiative Against Organized Crime, BLA's onslaught is not only limited to Balochistan but is opening its claws to other parts of the country. Worth mentioning here is that the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange was accomplished by Majeed brigade of BLA which killed 3 security guards and one police officer besides 4 terrorists.

The report also entails that the said attack has not only helped in intensifying BLA's self profiling but also unearthed objectivity of the group. The report further claims that the BLA has formed the Majeed group to target China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other ongoing projects in Pakistan in collaboration with China.

Meanwhile, in 2018 also BLA had attacked the Karachi based China consulate where 3 attackers will killed. In that attack one of the attackers was found to be wearing suicide vest.

BLA likely to intensify attack during the pandemic

In order to bring instability and a sense of lack of security in Pakistan the BLA is likely to intensify its terrorist activities taking the advantage of the pandemic situation arising out of Covid-19, the report titled - Terrorism in Pakistan During Covid-19 further states. During the pandemic, from March to June 20, the Baloch attackers undertook 7 attacks which killed 17 and injured 9 persons. Three organizations namely Baloch Liberation Army, United Baloch Army and Laskar-e-Balochistan were behind these attacks.

Moreover, from March to June 30, Balochistan based insurgents have accomplished 10 attacks and in 6 of them they have targeted Pakistani security personnel. 18 people were killed and 14 injured in those attacks. During the pandemic, 74 incidents of terrorist activities took place in the entire Pakistan that killed 134 people besides injuring 101.

The report is conspicuously silent on organizations that have pursued terrorist activities in India.

The report mentions and cites activities by Tahreek-e-Taliban, BLA, Laskar-e-Balochistan, Sindhu Desh Liberation Army etc, but the same is silent on organizations including Laskar-e-Tayeba, Hizbul Mujahedin, Al Badar etc which are indirectly supported by Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities in India.