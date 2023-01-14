Terrorists Ambush Police Station in Peshawar, Kill 3 Cops, including Senior Officer

Terrorists killed three policemen, a senior officer among them, in an ambush on a police station in Peshawar on Saturday. Peshawar, which is in northwest Pakistan, is the provincial capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police officials speaking to news agency Anadolu said the Sarband Police Station was attacked at midnight from all sides. “A group of terrorists attacked Sarband police station at midnight from different sides,” Kashif Aftab Abbasi was quoted as saying by news agency Anadolu.

A DSP was killed while chasing the terrorists following the attack. The police officials said that the terrorists were heavily armed and used grenades, sniper rifles, and automatic weapons in the attack.

A search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

The KP province has become restive in the past few months due to the end of the ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group. The TTP killed several security personnel in Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts.

Pakistan has also seen a surge in terror attacks from the Afghanistan-side of the border. There is also rift between both governments and Pakistan alleges that the Taliban is not keeping its promise of reining in terrorist groups who are using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistani citizens in the border regions.

Pakistan warned that no nation will be allowed to provide safe haven to terrorists who aim to destabilise the country.

The TTP has also claimed that it assassinated a senior official of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency earlier in January.

“A secret squad of TTP killed ISI Deputy Director Multan Naveed Sadiq along with his colleague Inspector Nasir Butt at Bismillah Highway in Khanewal District of Punjab," TTP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the incident in a tweet and lauded the policemen for their bravery. “Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the police station. My condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs. The KP government and its police force are in the frontline of fighting terrorism & must be a central part of any counter terrorism policy,” Khan said in a tweet.

