Terrorists affiliated from the Islamic State have entered the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, CNN-News18 reported. Two terrorists have entered the gurdwara and fired indiscriminately at the worshippers.

More than 8 people are trapped inside.

Three Taliban members who were fighting against the two ISIS attackers have been wounded. The security guard of the gurdwara – an Afghan named Ahmad – died in the attack.

Videos shared on social media showed people scurrying to shelter themselves as sounds of shots being fired were heard. Visuals shared by Afghan news agency Aamaj News showed two firefighting vehicles in the area dousing the fire caused by the blast.

#Afghanistan News | Some Afghan Hindus trapped in Kabul Gurudwara. 'Fire at Darbar hall' Exclusive Input: @manojkumargupta@live_pathikrit, Security Analyst shares his views with @akankshaswarups pic.twitter.com/k2SNdBpRFp — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 18, 2022

Following the attack, the premises of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji , Karte Parwan , 11th District caught fire as crossfiring continued between the ISIS terrorists and the Taliban-led security forces.

#Afghanistan News | MEA: We are deeply concerned about the incident in Kabul. We are closely monitoring the situation. After reports emerge of attack in #Kabul Gurudwara.@PSCINDIAN, President Indian World Forum shares views.@Wangu_News18 shares details with @akankshaswarups pic.twitter.com/T2O0G86NCt — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 18, 2022

The explosion, according to people familiar with the developments, could have affected the Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and the gurdwara’s main darbar hall.

When the attackers entered the premises at least 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were inside the gurdwara for morning prayers. At least 10-15 worshippers managed to flee.

The others remain trapped inside as fighting continues inside the gurdwara.

Fighting is on to secure the area and Taliban forces – who now handle security-related issues -have entered the area and cordoned it off.

Union minister S Jaishankar urged everyone to condemn the attack on the gurdwara. “The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community. https://t.co/ocfuY0RBhN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2022

The Union ministry of external affairs in a tweet said it is monitoring the situation. It expressed deep concern about the incident.

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” the ministry said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack. “Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I’m praying for everyone’s safety. I urge PM Modi ji and MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul,” Mann tweeted.

This is not the first time that Sikhs and Hindus have been attacked in Afghanistan. The same gurdwara provided shelter to members of Sikh, Hindu and other minorities when Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.