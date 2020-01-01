'Terrorists' Behind US Embassy Attack in Iraq, Says Mike Pompeo

Washington, Jan 1 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the attack on the US embassy in Iraq was organized by terrorists, and he named those he said were behind it.

"The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists - Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali - and abetted by Iranian proxies - Hadi al-Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad," Pompeo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The tweet included photos that Pompeo said showed all four men outside the US embassy, which was stormed Tuesday by pro-Iranian protesters enraged by US airstrikes against an Iranian backed militant group on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.