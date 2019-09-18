‘Terrorists Didn’t Land from Moon, They Come from Pak’: EU Parliamentarians Back India on Kashmir
Czarnecki, the member of EU Parliament and European Conservatives and Reformists Group in Poland called India the 'greatest democracy of the world'.
File photo of an European Union flag. (Representative image from Reuters)
Brussels: European parliamentarians Ryszard Czarnecki and Fulvio Martusciello have backed India on the Kashmir issue during a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament by describing it a great democracy and slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.
In the debate on the situation in Kashmir on Tuesday, Czarnecki, the member of EU Parliament and European Conservatives and Reformists Group in Poland called India the "greatest democracy of the world".
"India is the greatest democracy of the world. We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in India, Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists didn't land from the Moon. They were coming from the neighbouring country. We should support India," said Czarnecki.
Martusciello, a member of EU Parliament and Group of European People's Party (Christian Democrats) in Italy, said Pakistan had threatened to use nuclear weapons which was a concern to the European Union. "Pakistan is somewhere where terrorists have been able to plan bloody terrorist attacks in Europe," said Martusciello while accusing Islamabad of human rights violations.
Opening the debate on behalf of the vice president of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, EU Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said 'no one could afford another escalation in Kashmir.'
The EU minister urged India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue, seeking a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.
"This is the only way to solve the longtime dispute to avoid instability and insecurity in the region, she added," she said. She also called on India to restore means of communications in the Valley.
India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.
Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.
India has defended imposition of restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the grounds that they were put to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Nikon Z6 Review: A Strong Statement that Ably Rivals the Sony a7 III