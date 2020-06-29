Karachi Terror Attack: Pakistan Stock Exchange Comes Under Gun and Grenade Attack, Nine Killed

Four gunmen attacked the Pakistani Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday, killing four security guards and a police sub-inspector before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, media reports said.

The militants had launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and attempted to storm the building after opening indiscriminate fire. SSP City Muqaddas Haider said that seven injured persons had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

A clearance operation is now underway in the vicinity. The building is in a high security zone of the city and also houses the head offices of many private banks.

“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.







There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Weapons and hand grenades have been recovered from the attackers.

Officials said that the incident took place near the main gate of the stock exchange, and surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange," said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange. "They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone."

Speaking to Geo TV, the Inspector-General Karachi said that the situation was under control and all militants had been killed in the attack. He said that Rangers and police officials had entered the building and were conducting a search operation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident, which he said was aimed at tarnishing Pakistan’s “relentless war on terror”.

“Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive and their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs,” he tweeted.