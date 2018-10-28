Tesla's Elon Musk Says Tweet that Cost Him $20 Million Was ‘Worth it’

: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the tweet that cost him and the company $20 million in fines each by the US Securities and Exchange Commision was "Worth It".The tweet, sent late Friday evening less than an hour before Musk tweeted that he would take a break from Twitter "for a few days," was in response to a question from a Twitter follower.The SEC in September charged Musk, 47, with misleading investors with tweets on August 7 that said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and had secured funding. The tweets had no basis in fact, and the ensuing market chaos hurt investors, regulators claimed.Tesla Inc and Elon Musk have agreed to pay $20 million each to financial regulators and the billionaire will step down as the company’s chairman but remain as chief executive, under a settlement.Under the settlement agreement, Tesla needs to appoint an independent chairman by November 13.