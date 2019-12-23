Jharkhand result tally
Texas Barbershop Worker Shot After Spat over Child's Haircut Turns Ugly: Police
The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, officials said.
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)
Katy, Texas: A dispute over a child's haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities.
Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff's office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man's son.
The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office.
The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.
The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for information Sunday.
