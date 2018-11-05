GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Texas Couple Killed in Helicopter Crash Hours After Their Wedding

Houston TV station KTRK reports that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were married Saturday night at a ranch in Uvalde, about 125 kilometres west of San Antonio.

Associated Press

Updated:November 5, 2018, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Texas Couple Killed in Helicopter Crash Hours After Their Wedding
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Uvalde (US): Family members say a Texas couple was killed in a helicopter crash just hours after they were married.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were married Saturday night at a ranch in Uvalde, about 125 kilometres west of San Antonio.

Byler's grandfather, William Byler, tells the TV station that the couple died when a helicopter that had departed the wedding reception crashed.

The TV station reports that the helicopter's pilot was also killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's investigating the crash and the cause is not yet known.

The Houstonian student newspaper reports that the newlyweds were seniors at Sam Houston State University.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...