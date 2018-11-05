English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Texas Couple Killed in Helicopter Crash Hours After Their Wedding
Houston TV station KTRK reports that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were married Saturday night at a ranch in Uvalde, about 125 kilometres west of San Antonio.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Uvalde (US): Family members say a Texas couple was killed in a helicopter crash just hours after they were married.
Byler's grandfather, William Byler, tells the TV station that the couple died when a helicopter that had departed the wedding reception crashed.
The TV station reports that the helicopter's pilot was also killed in the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it's investigating the crash and the cause is not yet known.
The Houstonian student newspaper reports that the newlyweds were seniors at Sam Houston State University.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
