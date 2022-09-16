Texas, Florida Send Migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ Home, Martha’s Vineyard; White House Furious

The White House criticized Republican governors from Texas Greg Abbott and Florida Ron DeSantis for busing and sending migrants to Washington DC and other Democrat-governed states, saying these actions were ‘cruel’ and ‘shameful’ political stunts.

Our supposed Border Czar, VP Harris, has yet to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement. Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like D.C. until Biden & Harris do their jobs to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/dJKTAvckXB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses packed with migrants near vice president Kamala Harris’s home which arrived on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ron DeSantis sent two planes filled with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the Massachusetts coast, which is known for being a vacation spot for presidents and the wealthy.

Wow! This Martha’s Vineyard Democrat doesn’t seem very welcoming or progressive. “We don’t have housing for 50 immigrants.” Uh, don’t the Obamas have a 10 bedroom mansion there? That will fit half of them. pic.twitter.com/NDFtx4eTT7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Abbott alerted Fox News regarding the arrivals but did not discuss it with the Department of Homeland Security or the Washington city administration.

This is absolutely sick — profiteering off of the trafficking of children sounds a whole lot like the business of coyotes. https://t.co/ygYgEA1QCr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

She said the Biden administration is in touch with local administrations and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) where migrants have been transported.

Beto, Biden, & Harris deny the crisis at our southern border. Texas continues to take unprecedented action to fix it. pic.twitter.com/Y7qdPc9YR8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2022

California governor Gavin Newsom said he asked the US Department of Justice to launch probes into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law. He alleged that the migrants were led to believe they were being transported to Boston.

Republican governors in the past few months have sent thousands of people north. More than 10,000 people have been sent from Texas alone to New York, Washington and Chicago – all of which are ruled by Democrats. The demand – resolve the issues arising from US president Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

The migrants were earlier in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border. According to Austin-based news outlet KXAN, Abbott’s efforts have cost more than $14.1 million as of August 18.

DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske told Fox News that the planes transporting the migrants were ‘part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.’ His rapid response director Christina Pushaw tweeted that Martha’s Vineyard is a community of billionaires and said their mansions – including the mansion belonging to the Obamas – were ‘well-equipped to care for migrants.’

Church and community groups in Martha’s Vineyard quickly stepped up to help the migrants, according to local news media outlets, but some local lawmakers also expressed anger at the arrivals.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here