Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Wife Cecilia Celebrate Diwali at Their Residence in Austin

Texas Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian-American community living in the state at his official residence in Austin.

“Tonight, Cecilia & I celebrated Diwali at the Governor’s Mansion.We welcomed friends as we lit Diwali lamps & celebrated the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, & hope over despair. Happy Diwali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights!,” Abbott tweeted with pictures of the Diwali event.

Tonight, Cecilia & I celebrated Diwali at the Governor’s Mansion. We welcomed friends as we lit Diwali lamps & celebrated the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, & hope over despair. Happy Diwali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights! pic.twitter.com/dLVXVjJz4C — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 24, 2022

He and Texas’ first spouse Cecilia Abbott were dressed in ethnic Indian attire as they welcomed Indian-American community leaders. He and Cecilia also lit the traditional lamp to celebrate the festival. The tradition has been followed by Abbott and Cecilia for many years.

According to a report by the Times of India, Abbott said Indian-Americans were true partners in the growth of the Texas economy and have enhanced the values of Texas. “We are glad they have called Texas their home,” Abbott said.

The event was also attended by Arun Agarwal, vice-chair of Texas Economic Development Corporation (TEDC). The TEDC works to promote Texas as a business-hub across the globe. He thanked Abbott for his support to the Indian-American community in Texas.

The Dallas-based official Agarwal is also the co-chair of the Indian American CEO Council and played a major role in organizing the first maiden visit of Greg Abbott to India in 2018.

Great to be with everyone in Sugar Land tonight. Thanks for having me. pic.twitter.com/z4sY01CPaS — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 16, 2022

There were Indian-American community leaders from Houston, Austin, Midland, Odessa and Sherman who also participated in Abbott’s Diwali event. The event was also attended by the members from the Indian Association of North Texas and US India Friendship Council.

Abbott’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke also was spotted at a Diwali event on October 16. Beto was seen with members of the Indian American community at Sugar Land.

“Happy Diwali! Together, we will ensure that light, love, and goodness always prevail. Great to be with everyone in Sugar Land tonight. Thanks for having me,” Beto said in a tweet.

The Diwali celebrations by both Republicans and Democrats have allowed the party to reach out to the influential Indian-American community ahead of the midterm elections.

Read all the Latest News here