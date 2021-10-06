CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Texas High School on Lockdown As Shooter Opens Fire
1-MIN READ

Texas High School on Lockdown As Shooter Opens Fire

A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an active shooter situation at a high school. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an active shooter situation at a high school. The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

first published:October 06, 2021, 21:39 IST