Texas High School on Lockdown As Shooter Opens Fire

A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an active shooter situation at a high school. The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

