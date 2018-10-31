English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Texas Man Held for Putting Out Ad Seeking Young Girl for Necrophilia, Cannibalism
Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested after an undercover cop posing as a father willing to offer his daughter responded to the post on the dark web, police in Florida said Tuesday.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Miami: A Texan has been arrested after advertising online that he wanted to try necrophilia and cannibalism with a young girl.
Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested after an undercover cop posing as a father willing to offer his daughter responded to the post on the dark web, police in Florida said Tuesday.
"It's probably the most unusual and the most disgusting case I've ever seen," Wayne Ivey, the sheriff of Brevard County in Florida, told a press conference.
The investigation began when a Brevard County police officer noticed a bizarre ad on the internet.
"I'd like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life," Barter's post read.
The officer contacted Barter and made out that he was a man willing to make his underage daughter available to him.
"I'm not into role playing. I want to actually rape, kill and cannibalize her," Barter warned as he accepted the man's offer.
The officer traveled to Texas to meet Barter, who put up no fight as he was arrested on October 19.
He even thanked the police for preventing him from going ahead with the plan, because he said he could not control himself, said a statement from Ivey's office.
Barter faces charges including criminal solicitation and conspiracy to commit capital murder. If convicted he faces life in prison.
Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested after an undercover cop posing as a father willing to offer his daughter responded to the post on the dark web, police in Florida said Tuesday.
"It's probably the most unusual and the most disgusting case I've ever seen," Wayne Ivey, the sheriff of Brevard County in Florida, told a press conference.
The investigation began when a Brevard County police officer noticed a bizarre ad on the internet.
"I'd like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life," Barter's post read.
The officer contacted Barter and made out that he was a man willing to make his underage daughter available to him.
"I'm not into role playing. I want to actually rape, kill and cannibalize her," Barter warned as he accepted the man's offer.
The officer traveled to Texas to meet Barter, who put up no fight as he was arrested on October 19.
He even thanked the police for preventing him from going ahead with the plan, because he said he could not control himself, said a statement from Ivey's office.
Barter faces charges including criminal solicitation and conspiracy to commit capital murder. If convicted he faces life in prison.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
Monday 29 October , 2018 Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Kolkata-Born Scientist Wins Great British Bake Off, Celebrates with Call to Mum, Glass of Milk
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...