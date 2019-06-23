Take the pledge to vote

Texas Mom Playing Chicken Game with SUV Fatally Runs Over Her 3-year-old Son, Arrested

The child was first caught under the SUV's right tire. Stagg didn't stop right away and the toddler was hit again by the rear tire of the vehicle — which weighs about 5,600 pounds, police said.

CNN

June 23, 2019
Texas Mom Playing Chicken Game with SUV Fatally Runs Over Her 3-year-old Son, Arrested
Texas woman runs her SUV over her 3-year-old kid while playing Chicken run game. (Image: Twitter)
A Texas woman is accused of killing her 3-year-old son after running over him with an SUV during a game of "chicken."

Lexus Stagg, 26, was seen in surveillance footage from her Harris County, Texas, apartment driving toward her three children as they ran toward the front of her 2006 Lincoln Navigator, according to a news release from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Two of the children moved out of the vehicle's path, but Stagg's 3-year-old was struck, Ogg's office said in the release.

The child was first caught under the SUV's right tire, the release said. Stagg didn't stop right away and the toddler was hit again by the rear tire of the vehicle — which weighs about 5,600 pounds, according to the release.

Stagg initially told police that she thought she hit a speed bump, the release said.

The incident took place on June 11, and Stagg was arrested Thursday and charged with criminally negligent homicide, the district attorney's office said. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

An attorney for Stagg was not immediately available.

Stagg previously had two older children removed by child protective services in 2013, according to CNN affiliate KTRK. After the death of the 3-year-old, Lord Renfro, her two surviving children were also removed, the station reported.

"Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves," Ogg said. "Cars aren't toys and playing chicken with your kids isn't a game."

