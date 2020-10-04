News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Texas Police Search For Man Who Threw Punch In Viral Video

Texas Police Search For Man Who Threw Punch In Viral Video

A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video Saturday afternoon.

DENTON, Texas: A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video Saturday afternoon.

Denton police asked for the publics help in identifying the man who committed the assault in a Buc-ees parking lot.

The video shows a man in a hat yelling profanities at the victim and screaming “Turn it off! as an anti-Donald Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. The suspect, who was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts, then punched the victim in the face.

The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered a broken tooth and a wound under his right eyebrow, police said, according to news outlets. Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. to a local hospital and spoke with the victim about the incident.

Denton police did not release details about whether a pro-Trump rally was taking place at the time.

Police Chief Frank Dixon said the assailant was last seen driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 4, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...