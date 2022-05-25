Texas School Shooting: Biden Asks Nation To Face The Pro-Gun Lobby As Death Toll Rises To 21, Says It Is Time To Act

After a teenage gunman killed 18 children at an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde, US president Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to stand-up to the powerful pro-gun lobby to stop the menace of school shooting.

“When, in God’s name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House, with a visibly concerned US First Lady Jill Biden on her side.

Biden urged US citizens and signaled that following this incident the political establishment in the United States needs to react. “It’s time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it’s time to act,” Biden said.

The US president, who was in Tokyo, only hours ago, was briefed regarding the school shooting in Robb Elementary School. He ordered that the US flag be flown at half-staff outside the White House to pay respect to victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, a pro-gun lawmaker, said that the lone gunman named Salvador Ramos who was 18-year-old, was believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to the school where he entered armed with a handgun and a rifle.

The death toll from the Texas school shooting rose to 21, as authorities revealed that 3 adults were also shot along with the 18 children, but it is unclear if the shooter was also among those three killed. According to an AFP report, Abbott said that ‘responding officers killed him.’

Pete Arredondo, Uvalde CISD chief of police, told the Texas Tribune that the gunman, Salvador Ramos, acted independently.

