Texas Students Take Control of School Bus After Driver Dies Behind the Wheel

The Sealy school district said Friday that bus driver Gerald Gardner had just picked up students at a junior high school and was leaving the campus when he lost consciousness.

Associated Press

Updated:September 8, 2018, 7:59 AM IST
Three students in Southeast Texas took the wheel and safely parked the bus. (Image for representative purpose only/ Reuters)
Sealy : A Southeast Texas school district says three students took control of a moving school bus after the driver became unconscious and later died.

The three students took the wheel and safely parked the bus.

District officials say three other individuals arrived at the scene and performed CPR on Gardner after taking him off the bus.

Gardner was later pronounced dead.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, the school district says it was "extremely grateful" for Gardner's years of service. Sealy is located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Houston.
