English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Texas Wife Slashes Husband for Ogling Other Women During Date Night
Authorities said 27-year-old Star Perez was with her husband celebrating a city festival called Fiesta on Saturday when she complained he was ogling others.
Image used for representation only.
San Antonio: San Antonio police said a woman has been jailed for slashing her husband with a kitchen knife after catching him looking at other women during a night out together.
Authorities said 27-year-old Star Perez was with her husband celebrating a city festival called Fiesta on Saturday when she complained he was ogling others.
An argument erupted when they returned home and authorities allege Perez grabbed the knife and swung at her husband, striking him in the arm. He ran outside and called police. The man told officers that his wife said, "I could kill you."
Perez is being held on Tuesday at the Bexar County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Online jail records don't indicate whether she has an attorney to comment for her.
Also Watch
Authorities said 27-year-old Star Perez was with her husband celebrating a city festival called Fiesta on Saturday when she complained he was ogling others.
An argument erupted when they returned home and authorities allege Perez grabbed the knife and swung at her husband, striking him in the arm. He ran outside and called police. The man told officers that his wife said, "I could kill you."
Perez is being held on Tuesday at the Bexar County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Online jail records don't indicate whether she has an attorney to comment for her.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics