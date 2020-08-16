Thai activists challenge police to arrest them over protests

BANGKOK A group of Thai activists presented themselves at a police station in Bangkok on Sunday and challenged officers to arrest them on charges over the organisation of protests in recent weeks, witnesses said.

The activists had marched in a group from the scene of the biggest anti-government protest in years in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people had gathered.

“If you have a warrant then arrest us,” the activists chanted at the police station.

Three activists have already been arrested over the recent protests and released on bail, but police have said there are arrest warrants for a further 12 people with more under investigation.

Police at the station said they were checking the list of arrest warrants against those who had marched there.

