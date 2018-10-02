English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thai Beach Made Famous by DiCaprio Movie Closes Indefinitely to Recover From Tourists
Up to 6,000 visitors had gone to the beach every day, travelling by speedboat from the nearby resort islands of Phi Phi and Phuket and Krabi on the mainland.
Maya Bay, on Phi Phi Leh island in the Andaman Sea, was closed for four months on June 1. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Bangkok: A Thai beach made famous by the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" will stay closed indefinitely to give its ecosystem time to recover, authorities said on Tuesday.
Maya Bay, on Phi Phi Leh island in the Andaman Sea, was closed for four months on June 1 in a bid to salvage the area's coral reefs, which have been damaged by warmer temperatures and a flood of tourists.
Up to 6,000 visitors had gone to the beach every day, travelling by speedboat from the nearby resort islands of Phi Phi and Phuket and Krabi on the mainland.
"Four months' closure was not enough," Songtham Sukswang, the director of the Office of National Parks, told Reuters.
"We need at least a year or even up to two years or maybe more for the environment to recover - this include the coral reefs, mangrove, and the beach," Songtham said.
Tourism makes up about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, but there has been growing concern about the country's ability to manage its rapidly growing number of visitors.
Maya Bay, on Phi Phi Leh island in the Andaman Sea, was closed for four months on June 1 in a bid to salvage the area's coral reefs, which have been damaged by warmer temperatures and a flood of tourists.
Up to 6,000 visitors had gone to the beach every day, travelling by speedboat from the nearby resort islands of Phi Phi and Phuket and Krabi on the mainland.
"Four months' closure was not enough," Songtham Sukswang, the director of the Office of National Parks, told Reuters.
"We need at least a year or even up to two years or maybe more for the environment to recover - this include the coral reefs, mangrove, and the beach," Songtham said.
Tourism makes up about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, but there has been growing concern about the country's ability to manage its rapidly growing number of visitors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...