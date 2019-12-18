Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thai Middle School Student Shoots Dead Classmate with Father's Gun for Bullying Him

The boy pulled out the gun and shot the classmate outside a classroom at the school. He then changed clothes to try to get away from the school campus but was apprehended by teachers and older students.

Reuters

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Thai Middle School Student Shoots Dead Classmate with Father's Gun for Bullying Him
Representative image.

Bangkok: A Thai middle school student shot and killed his classmate on campus in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday, police said.

Police from Nonthaburi province confirmed the fatal shooting at the school, which had been reported on local media, and said a boy had been taken into custody. They declined to give further details.

Local broadcaster Thai PBS reported that a 14-year-old student, whose name was not given, confessed to police that he had smuggled his father's gun into school to get back at a classmate who was constantly bullying him.

He pulled out the gun and shot the classmate outside a classroom at the school, Thai PBS said.

The boy changed clothes to try to get away from the school campus but was apprehended by teachers and older students, the broadcaster said.

Thai PBS said police had collected the bullet casing as evidence and taken the boy into custody for further questioning.

