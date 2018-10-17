English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thai Monk Sentenced for Raping 13-year-old He Impregnated
On Wednesday, the Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok handed Wirapol two eight-year prison terms, one for violating a minor under 15 and another for rape.
(Image: Associated Press)
Loading...
Bangkok: A Thai court on Wednesday sentenced a former Buddhist monk known for his jet-set lifestyle to 16 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl who he also impregnated.
Wirapol Sukphol became infamous when he appeared in a 2013 YouTube video in his monk's robe aboard a private jet wearing aviator sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton carry-on by his side.
He was defrocked amid accusations that he had sexual relations with women a major violation of the precepts guiding monks' behavior and had impregnated one. Because of the furor, he fled to the United States, where he was arrested in 2016 and extradited last year.
On Wednesday, the Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok handed Wirapol two eight-year prison terms, one for violating a minor under 15 and another for rape.
Wirapol is already serving a lengthy prison sentence. In August, the same court sentenced him to 114 years in connection with funds he fraudulently raised from followers. He was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and violation of the computer crime act for spending money he had solicited for Buddhist statuary and temple improvements instead on cars and luxury goods.
Legal technicalities capped the 114-year sentence at 20 years, meaning he will now serve a 36-year prison sentence.
Wednesday's court ruling said prosecutors charged that Wirapol abducted a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her from January 2000 to the middle of 2001, during which time she also became pregnant.
The victim, now 32, said she was satisfied with Wednesday's sentencing. She said she would present the ruling to the Sisaket Juvenile and Family Court, where she has filed a lawsuit against Wirapol requesting 40 million baht (USD 1.2 million) in child support in a case the court had put on hold pending Wednesday's ruling.
She said Wirapol had initially provided her 10,000 baht per month to take care of their child but he gradually stopped the payments.
According to Thailand's Department of Special Investigation, Wirapol at one point had accumulated assets estimated at 1 billion baht (USD 30.1 million). During a shopping spree from 2009 to 2011, he bought 22 Mercedes Benz cars worth 95 million baht (USD 2.9 million), the department said.
An earlier civil court ruling ordered the confiscation of 43.5 million baht ($1.3 million) from Wirapol.
Wirapol Sukphol became infamous when he appeared in a 2013 YouTube video in his monk's robe aboard a private jet wearing aviator sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton carry-on by his side.
He was defrocked amid accusations that he had sexual relations with women a major violation of the precepts guiding monks' behavior and had impregnated one. Because of the furor, he fled to the United States, where he was arrested in 2016 and extradited last year.
On Wednesday, the Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok handed Wirapol two eight-year prison terms, one for violating a minor under 15 and another for rape.
Wirapol is already serving a lengthy prison sentence. In August, the same court sentenced him to 114 years in connection with funds he fraudulently raised from followers. He was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and violation of the computer crime act for spending money he had solicited for Buddhist statuary and temple improvements instead on cars and luxury goods.
Legal technicalities capped the 114-year sentence at 20 years, meaning he will now serve a 36-year prison sentence.
Wednesday's court ruling said prosecutors charged that Wirapol abducted a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her from January 2000 to the middle of 2001, during which time she also became pregnant.
The victim, now 32, said she was satisfied with Wednesday's sentencing. She said she would present the ruling to the Sisaket Juvenile and Family Court, where she has filed a lawsuit against Wirapol requesting 40 million baht (USD 1.2 million) in child support in a case the court had put on hold pending Wednesday's ruling.
She said Wirapol had initially provided her 10,000 baht per month to take care of their child but he gradually stopped the payments.
According to Thailand's Department of Special Investigation, Wirapol at one point had accumulated assets estimated at 1 billion baht (USD 30.1 million). During a shopping spree from 2009 to 2011, he bought 22 Mercedes Benz cars worth 95 million baht (USD 2.9 million), the department said.
An earlier civil court ruling ordered the confiscation of 43.5 million baht ($1.3 million) from Wirapol.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abbas's Five-for, Zaman & Ali Half-centuries Put Pakistan on Top in Abu Dhabi
- These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral
- Vinta Nanda Files Police Complaint Against Alok Nath
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...