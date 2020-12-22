Thai PM Blames Virus Surge On Illegal Migration

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime minister on Tuesday attributed a recent surge in coronavirus cases to illegal migration and said additional regulations to fight the epidemic could be announced this week.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he would meet his COVID-19 task force this week and may introduce “appropriate” measures ahead of New Year celebrations, without elaborating.

Prayuth said the more than 1,000 cases detected mostly among workers from Myanmar since the weekend in Samut Sakhon province – the country’s biggest coronavirus outbreak so far – were primarily due to networks responsible for illegal migration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor