News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Thai PM Blames Virus Surge On Illegal Migration
1-MIN READ

Thai PM Blames Virus Surge On Illegal Migration

Thai PM Blames Virus Surge On Illegal Migration

Thailand's prime minister on Tuesday attributed a recent surge in coronavirus cases to illegal migration and said additional regulations to fight the epidemic could be announced this week.

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime minister on Tuesday attributed a recent surge in coronavirus cases to illegal migration and said additional regulations to fight the epidemic could be announced this week.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he would meet his COVID-19 task force this week and may introduce “appropriate” measures ahead of New Year celebrations, without elaborating.

Prayuth said the more than 1,000 cases detected mostly among workers from Myanmar since the weekend in Samut Sakhon province – the country’s biggest coronavirus outbreak so far – were primarily due to networks responsible for illegal migration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...