Thai Princess Disqualified from List of Candidates for PM: Election Commission

Princess Ubolratana, a colourful, public-facing royal in contrast to her more restrained brother King Maha Vajiralongkorn, relinquished her royal titles after marrying an American decades ago.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Thai Princess Disqualified from List of Candidates for PM: Election Commission
File Photo. Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich, holds up application of candidate for Prime Minister, Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, at the election commission office in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
Bangkok: Thai Princess Ubolratana was formally disqualified for running for prime minister for a party-linked to ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the Election Commission (EC) said Monday, days after a stern royal command issued by her brother, the king, rebuked her candidacy.

"The EC today has announced the name of candidates excluding Princess Ubolratana proposed by the Thai Raksa Chart party," it said in a statement, adding "because all royal family members are above politics."
