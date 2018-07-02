English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thai Soccer Team Trapped in Cave For 9 Days 'Found Safe' in Miraculous Rescue
The massive rescue effort had for days been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where it was hoped the group would be found alive.
Soldiers and rescue workers work near Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 2, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Mae Sai, Thailand: Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were "found safe" late Monday, in a miracle rescue after days of painstaking searching by specialist divers through muddy waters and winding tunnels.
There had been no contact with the boys, aged between 11 and 16, since they went missing with their 25-year-old coach last Saturday.
The massive rescue effort had for days been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where it was hoped the group would be found alive.
But late Monday Chiang Rai provincial governor broke the news of their rescue, delighting a nation which has anxiously followed every twist and turn of the dramatic effort to save them.
"We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, who broke into spontaneous applause and cheering.
"We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive. I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while."
Divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather on Monday to edge further into the cave, with the water levels dropping slowly but steadily every hour thanks to round-the-clock pumping.
They had hoped to find the "Wild Boar" team on an elevated ledge dubbed "Pattaya beach".
But the boys had retreated 300-400 metres further as the ledge was submerged, Narongsak added.
NEVER GAVE UP HOPE
The team's travails appear far from over with a complex operation predicted to try to bring the group several kilometres through the cave -- which is still partially submerged.
Loved ones, friends and teachers of the "Wild Boar" football team refused to give up hope of seeing the young players again, holding an increasingly desperate vigil at the cave entrance.
Tinnakorn Boonpiem, whose 12-year-old son Mongkol is among the 13, reacted with joy.
"I'm so glad... I want to him to be physically and mentally fit. I am afraid he will be mentally affected by this incident."
Scores of divers -- including foreign experts -- have been sent into the cave with hundreds of oxygen tanks, establishing a base camp inside the chambers over the weekend.
Thailand has been a nation transfixed by the plight of the "Wild Boar" team, with social media lighting up in support of the group and the country's deeply spiritual reflexes stirred into action.
Shamans and Buddhist monks have held prayers and given offerings at the cave imploring mountain "spirits" to return the boys safely.
The football team went into the cave on June 23 after a training session and became stranded when heavy rains cut them off from the entrance.
Rescuers found their bicycles, football boots and backpacks near the cave's entrance and discovered handprints and footprints further in.
At 10 kilometres long, Tham Luang cave is one of Thailand's longest and one of the toughest to navigate, with its snaking chambers and narrow passageways.
A sign outside the site warns visitors not to enter the cave during the rainy season between July and November.
Also Watch
There had been no contact with the boys, aged between 11 and 16, since they went missing with their 25-year-old coach last Saturday.
The massive rescue effort had for days been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where it was hoped the group would be found alive.
But late Monday Chiang Rai provincial governor broke the news of their rescue, delighting a nation which has anxiously followed every twist and turn of the dramatic effort to save them.
"We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, who broke into spontaneous applause and cheering.
"We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive. I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while."
Divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather on Monday to edge further into the cave, with the water levels dropping slowly but steadily every hour thanks to round-the-clock pumping.
They had hoped to find the "Wild Boar" team on an elevated ledge dubbed "Pattaya beach".
But the boys had retreated 300-400 metres further as the ledge was submerged, Narongsak added.
NEVER GAVE UP HOPE
The team's travails appear far from over with a complex operation predicted to try to bring the group several kilometres through the cave -- which is still partially submerged.
Loved ones, friends and teachers of the "Wild Boar" football team refused to give up hope of seeing the young players again, holding an increasingly desperate vigil at the cave entrance.
Tinnakorn Boonpiem, whose 12-year-old son Mongkol is among the 13, reacted with joy.
"I'm so glad... I want to him to be physically and mentally fit. I am afraid he will be mentally affected by this incident."
Scores of divers -- including foreign experts -- have been sent into the cave with hundreds of oxygen tanks, establishing a base camp inside the chambers over the weekend.
Thailand has been a nation transfixed by the plight of the "Wild Boar" team, with social media lighting up in support of the group and the country's deeply spiritual reflexes stirred into action.
Shamans and Buddhist monks have held prayers and given offerings at the cave imploring mountain "spirits" to return the boys safely.
The football team went into the cave on June 23 after a training session and became stranded when heavy rains cut them off from the entrance.
Rescuers found their bicycles, football boots and backpacks near the cave's entrance and discovered handprints and footprints further in.
At 10 kilometres long, Tham Luang cave is one of Thailand's longest and one of the toughest to navigate, with its snaking chambers and narrow passageways.
A sign outside the site warns visitors not to enter the cave during the rainy season between July and November.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame