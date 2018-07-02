Thai Soccer Team Trapped in Cave For 9 Days 'Found Safe' in Miraculous Rescue

Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were "found safe" late Monday, in a miracle rescue after days of painstaking searching by specialist divers through muddy waters and winding tunnels.There had been no contact with the boys, aged between 11 and 16, since they went missing with their 25-year-old coach last Saturday.The massive rescue effort had for days been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where it was hoped the group would be found alive.But late Monday Chiang Rai provincial governor broke the news of their rescue, delighting a nation which has anxiously followed every twist and turn of the dramatic effort to save them."We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, who broke into spontaneous applause and cheering."We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive. I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while."Divers took advantage of a brief window of good weather on Monday to edge further into the cave, with the water levels dropping slowly but steadily every hour thanks to round-the-clock pumping.They had hoped to find the "Wild Boar" team on an elevated ledge dubbed "Pattaya beach".But the boys had retreated 300-400 metres further as the ledge was submerged, Narongsak added.The team's travails appear far from over with a complex operation predicted to try to bring the group several kilometres through the cave -- which is still partially submerged.Loved ones, friends and teachers of the "Wild Boar" football team refused to give up hope of seeing the young players again, holding an increasingly desperate vigil at the cave entrance.Tinnakorn Boonpiem, whose 12-year-old son Mongkol is among the 13, reacted with joy."I'm so glad... I want to him to be physically and mentally fit. I am afraid he will be mentally affected by this incident."Scores of divers -- including foreign experts -- have been sent into the cave with hundreds of oxygen tanks, establishing a base camp inside the chambers over the weekend.Thailand has been a nation transfixed by the plight of the "Wild Boar" team, with social media lighting up in support of the group and the country's deeply spiritual reflexes stirred into action.Shamans and Buddhist monks have held prayers and given offerings at the cave imploring mountain "spirits" to return the boys safely.The football team went into the cave on June 23 after a training session and became stranded when heavy rains cut them off from the entrance.Rescuers found their bicycles, football boots and backpacks near the cave's entrance and discovered handprints and footprints further in.At 10 kilometres long, Tham Luang cave is one of Thailand's longest and one of the toughest to navigate, with its snaking chambers and narrow passageways.A sign outside the site warns visitors not to enter the cave during the rainy season between July and November.