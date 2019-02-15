English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thailand Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong Dismisses Coup Talk Ahead of Next Month's Election
Speculation over a fresh military takeover coursed through Thailand this month after the failed prime ministerial candidacy of Princess Ubolratana.
File photo of Thailand's Royal Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong. (Reuters)
Loading...
Bangkok: Thailand's powerful army chief on Friday dismissed rumours of a coup ahead of next month's scheduled national elections, insisting he was "very close" to junta leader Prayut Chan-o-Cha.
Speculation over a fresh military takeover coursed through Thailand this month after the failed prime ministerial candidacy of Princess Ubolratana.
She was disqualified by the country's election commission after a stern rebuke from her brother, King Vajiralongkorn, raising concerns of fresh political instability in a country that has seen a dozen successful military coups since 1932.
But Apirat Kongsompong, who was appointed by the king to head the army last October, waved away suggestions of a fresh putsch ahead of long-delayed polls.
"A coup is not going to happen now in Thailand," he told AFP. "There will be elections on March 24." Apirat said he was "very close" with Prayut and the general now had to "follow his own path leading our country back to democracy".
He vowed that the army would "step back" for the election.
Princess Ubolratana had sought the candidacy of Thai Raksa Chart party, a political party linked to ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Prayut -- himself a former army chief, who is contesting next month's election as the lead candidate of a military aligned party -- took power in 2014 after the army toppled the administration of Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of the former premier.
The Constitutional Court is mulling whether to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart party after the palace rejected Ubolratana's candidacy as "highly inappropriate". Thailand has some of the harshest lese majeste laws in the world and the king's orders are considered final.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speculation over a fresh military takeover coursed through Thailand this month after the failed prime ministerial candidacy of Princess Ubolratana.
She was disqualified by the country's election commission after a stern rebuke from her brother, King Vajiralongkorn, raising concerns of fresh political instability in a country that has seen a dozen successful military coups since 1932.
But Apirat Kongsompong, who was appointed by the king to head the army last October, waved away suggestions of a fresh putsch ahead of long-delayed polls.
"A coup is not going to happen now in Thailand," he told AFP. "There will be elections on March 24." Apirat said he was "very close" with Prayut and the general now had to "follow his own path leading our country back to democracy".
He vowed that the army would "step back" for the election.
Princess Ubolratana had sought the candidacy of Thai Raksa Chart party, a political party linked to ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Prayut -- himself a former army chief, who is contesting next month's election as the lead candidate of a military aligned party -- took power in 2014 after the army toppled the administration of Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of the former premier.
The Constitutional Court is mulling whether to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart party after the palace rejected Ubolratana's candidacy as "highly inappropriate". Thailand has some of the harshest lese majeste laws in the world and the king's orders are considered final.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
- Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Dev Movie Review: This Senseless Romantic Run is Sure to Pull Karthi Down
- Shortlisted 18 Players for World Cup and Their Workload Will be Monitored in IPL: Prasad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results