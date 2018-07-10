Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: All 12 Boys and Their Coach Successfully Brought Out After 18 Days

Jul 10, 2018 2:20 pm (IST)

Sunday, July 8: Divers lead four of the boys out of the cave as night falls, sending them to the hospital. Narongsak says late in the evening that the rescue mission will not start again for at least another 10 hours to allow oxygen and other supplies to be replenished.

Monday, July 9 : As dusk falls four more boys are rescued. The Thai Navy SEALs greet another seemingly successful day with a social media post saying "Hooyah".

Tuesday, July 10: The final phase of the operation begins with the rescue chief saying the remaining four boys and the coach, will be "extracted today" alongside three Thai Navy SEALs and doctor who have stayed with them. Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. ​Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. ​