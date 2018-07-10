Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: All 12 Boys and Their Coach Successfully Brought Out After 18 Days

Event Highlights
Football club Manchester United also tweeted to welcome the news and also invited the boys to Old Trafford this coming season.
#MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2018
We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season. pic.twitter.com/5CGMoD1Msq
Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was the first world leader to welcome the news.
Today, hope, compassion, and courage has won. Warmest wishes for a speedy recovery to all of you brave boys from your friends in Iceland. #ThaiCaveRescue— Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) July 10, 2018
All 13 rescued: After more than two weeks trapped inside a cave complex in northern Thailand, all 12 boys and their soccer coach have finally been rescued. The last three members of the youth soccer team and their coach were pulled out of the cave on Tuesday afternoon, the third day of a huge international operation to save them.
The Thai navy seals carrying out the dangerous rescue mission have confidently predicted in a new post on Facebook that all the boys and their coach will be reunited today. Eleven boys have been extracted from the flooded cave so far. A boy and the soccer team coach are still to be freed. “Today the Wild Boar pack will be reunited. Hooyah!” it posted on the social network.
Another Boy Out | A tenth person was rescued on Tuesday from a flooded Thai cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks, raising hopes all 13 would be out by the end of the day, Reuters reported. A Reuters witness saw two people being carried out of the Tham Luang cave on stretchers. They were the first two to be taken out on Tuesday, the third day of the rescue operation.
A Reuters witness has said that a tenth boy has been rescued.
UPDATE: Tenth person seen carried out of Thai cave on a stretcher - @Reuters witness pic.twitter.com/z945yRVmvY— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 10, 2018
Guardian reporter Michael Safi has confirmed that a ninth boy has been rescued.
Just confirmed 9th boy out #ThamLuangCave— michael safi (@safimichael) July 10, 2018
Ninth Boy Rescued, Say Reports | One more boy was brought out of the cave complex in northern Thailand on Tuesday, the third day of rescue operations, CNN reported. The boy is being treated at the medical facility on site, according to a Thai navy official with direct knowledge of the operational details. Nine of the 12 Thai boys have now been rescued. Three boys and their coach remain in the cave.
Sunday, July 8: Divers lead four of the boys out of the cave as night falls, sending them to the hospital. Narongsak says late in the evening that the rescue mission will not start again for at least another 10 hours to allow oxygen and other supplies to be replenished.
Monday, July 9 : As dusk falls four more boys are rescued. The Thai Navy SEALs greet another seemingly successful day with a social media post saying "Hooyah".
Tuesday, July 10: The final phase of the operation begins with the rescue chief saying the remaining four boys and the coach, will be "extracted today" alongside three Thai Navy SEALs and doctor who have stayed with them. Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out.
Thursday, July 5 : Authorities say expected rains may force a complex rescue quicker than first thought.
Friday, July 6: Tragedy strikes: a diver helping to establish an air line to the boys dies after passing out while returning from the chamber, raising serious doubts over the safety of attempting a rescue. Thailand's Navy SEAL commander says oxygen levels inside have dropped. He warns the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is "limited".
Saturday, July 7: Rescue operations chief Narongsak Osottanakorn says the boys are not ready to dive to safety. A scrawled message emerges from the team's coach, offering his "apologies" to their parents, while in other touching notes the boys tell their relatives not to worry. (contd.)
Sunday, July 1: Divers inch further in, as an operating base is set up inside 'Chamber Three' and hundreds of air tanks and other supplies are pulleyed in.
Monday, July 2: Finally, a miracle: the 12 boys and their coach are found alive late Monday evening about 400 metres beyond Pattaya Beach by the British cave diving team. Crowds at the teeming rescue site cheer the good news, but attention soon turns to the difficult task of getting the boys out safely.
Tuesday, July 3: Much-needed food and medical supplies -- including high-calorie gels and paracetamol -- reach the boys as rescuers prepare for the possibility that they may remain in the cave for some time.
Wednesday, July 4: Officials say the group are being taught how to use diving masks and breathing apparatuses. Teams pump out water around the clock to help clear the path for divers. (contd..)
Tuesday, June 26 : Divers are forced out of the cave by rushing floodwaters as they try to reach an air pocket called "Pattaya Beach", where the boys are believed to have retreated.
Wednesday, June 27: A team of more than 30 American military personnel from the US Pacific Command arrive and are joined by three British diving experts who start to probe the cave.
Thursday, June 28: Downpours create fast-moving floods inside the cave forcing a suspension of the rescue. Water pumps start draining rising, murky floodwaters.
Friday, June 29: Thailand's junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha visits the site and urges relatives not to give up hope.
Saturday, June 30: A break in the rain allows divers to reach further inside the cave but they are still a long distance from where the boys are believed to be. (contd..)
As the world waits with bated breath for the rescue of the Thai soccer team, we look back at how the arduous rescue operation unfolded.
Saturday, June 23: The youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach enter the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during heavy rains after football practice. They are reported missing after the boys do not come home that night. Local officials find bicycles locked to a fence and shoes and football boots close to the entrance.
Sunday, June 24: Park officials and police find handprints and footprints believed to belong to the boys. Relatives start to keep vigil outside the cave.
Monday, June 25: Thai Navy SEAL divers enter the cave searching for the boys. Makeshift shrines are set up for parents to pray and make offerings as heavy rains lash. (contd..)
The final phase of the rescue operation began at 10.08 am local time on Tuesday even as rains lashed the circuitous cave system last night. Authorities are however hopeful that today’s operation will be completed faster than yesterday’s nine hours.
Monsoon rain is now coming down hard in Mae Sai — and shows no sign of letting up. The return of the rains will put extra pressure on today’s rescue efforts, as divers battle to retrieve the remaining kids before flood waters rise @cnni pic.twitter.com/JgjE5VTp0a— Steve George (@steve0george) July 10, 2018
“If everything goes right, we will see four kids and a doctor and Seals that have stayed with the kids will all come out,” he said. “Four plus one coach, so it’s five.” said Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the rescue mission. Daniel Sutton, a journalist with Network Ten Australia tweeted from the press conference confirming the development.
BREAKING: “We expect that everybody will be out today, the children and coach and everybody will be out today”, says Mission Commander #ThamLuangCave #TenNews pic.twitter.com/xzpkzNXxZO— Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) July 10, 2018
CLICK TO READ | Elon Musk Arrives in Thailand With 'Kid-size Submarine', Posts Photos from the Rescue Site
Last week, Musk said he was sending teams to Thailand from his private space exploration firm, SpaceX, and engineering firm, Boring Co. which is developing tunneling systems for transport projects.
Earlier in the day, Elon Musk arrived in Thailand to deliver the metallic-pod to the rescue team. The SpaceX CEO had tweeted photos from the Tham Luang caves.
Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018
The rescue chief has politely dismissed the much publicised attempts by tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, to help the mission, The Guardian reported. Over the course of the rescue mission, Musk had designed a ‘kid-like’ submarine small submarine, to help in the evacuation of the stranded Thai boys. “Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, was quoted as saying in the Guardian.
