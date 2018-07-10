GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: All 12 Boys and Their Coach Successfully Brought Out After 18 Days

News18.com | July 10, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

All 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks deep inside a flooded Thai cave have been rescued, a Thai navy SEAL unit said on Tuesday, a successful end to a perilous mission that has gripped the world. "The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe," the Thai navy SEAL unit said on its official Facebook page. The "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach got trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai after soccer practice and a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels. British divers found the 13, hungry and huddled in darkness on a muddy bank in a partly flooded chamber several kilometres inside the complex, on Monday last week. After pondering for days how to get the 13 out, a rescue operation was launched on Sunday when four of the boys were brought out, tethered to rescue divers. Another four were rescued on Monday and the last four boys and the coach were brought out on Tuesday. Celebrations will be tinged with sadness over the loss of a former Thai navy diver who died last Friday while on a re-supply mission inside the cave in support of the rescue.

Jul 10, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

Here's News18 cartoonist Mir Suhail's take on the heroic rescue by the Thai Navy seals of the 12 boys and their coach. 

Jul 10, 2018 5:42 pm (IST)

Football club Manchester United also tweeted to welcome the news and also invited the boys to Old Trafford this coming season. 

Jul 10, 2018 5:41 pm (IST)

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was the first world leader to welcome the news. 

Jul 10, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

All 13 rescued: After more than two weeks trapped inside a cave complex in northern Thailand, all 12 boys and their soccer coach have finally been rescued. The last three members of the youth soccer team and their coach were pulled out of the cave on Tuesday afternoon, the third day of a huge international operation to save them.

Jul 10, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

After more than two weeks trapped inside a cave complex in northern Thailand, all 12 boys have finally been rescued, the Thai Navy Seals carrying out the operation have confirmed. Their coach still remains inside.

Jul 10, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

The Thai navy seals carrying out the dangerous rescue mission have confidently predicted in a new post on Facebook that all the boys and their coach will be reunited today. Eleven boys have been extracted from the flooded cave so far. A boy and the soccer team coach are still to be freed. “Today the Wild Boar pack will be reunited. Hooyah!” it posted on the social network.

Jul 10, 2018 4:51 pm (IST)

The ninth person to emerge from the cave has now been airlifted to Chiang Rai, where the rest of the rescued boys are being treated in a hospital. The time between getting the rescued boys from the cave to hospital-bound helicopters has been slower today.

Jul 10, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)

The rescued boys were given anti-anxiety drugs but not anaesthetic for the journey out of the cave, the Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chau, has revealed. He said that these are the same medicines he takes when he has to shoot guns.

Jul 10, 2018 4:23 pm (IST)

A video shared on Facebook by the wife of Nopparat Kanthawong, the Wild Boars' head coach (not the one trapped inside the cave in northern Thailand), features a number of previously unseen photos of the team. The photos are accompanied by a song about forgiveness, winning and losing.

Jul 10, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

Thai TV said the eleventh to be rescued is the smallest, assumed to be 11-year-old Chanin Wiboonrungrueng. His identity has not been confirmed.

Jul 10, 2018 3:53 pm (IST)

Eleventh boy out: An eleventh person has been seen being carried out of the cave, according to Reuters, leaving one boy and the coach still to be freed. 

Jul 10, 2018 3:16 pm (IST)

Another Boy Out | A tenth person was rescued on Tuesday from a flooded Thai cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks, raising hopes all 13 would be out by the end of the day, Reuters reported.  A Reuters witness saw two people being carried out of the Tham Luang cave on stretchers. They were the first two to be taken out on Tuesday, the third day of the rescue operation.

Jul 10, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)

A Reuters witness has said that a tenth boy has been rescued. 

Jul 10, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)

Guardian reporter Michael Safi has confirmed that a ninth boy has been rescued. 

Jul 10, 2018 2:53 pm (IST)

Ninth Boy Rescued, Say Reports |  One more boy was brought out of the cave complex in northern Thailand on Tuesday, the third day of rescue operations, CNN reported. The boy is being treated at the medical facility on site, according to a Thai navy official with direct knowledge of the operational details. Nine of the 12 Thai boys have now been rescued. Three boys and their coach remain in the cave. 

 
Jul 10, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)

Thailand’s prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has reportedly paid a visit to the kin of the boys who were trapped in the cave. He had previously cancelled a visit to the site fearing disturbance to the operations.

Jul 10, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)

AP has reported that an ambulance was seen leaving the site of cave rescue effort in northern Thailand​. 

Jul 10, 2018 2:20 pm (IST)

Sunday, July 8: Divers lead four of the boys out of the cave as night falls, sending them to the hospital. Narongsak says late in the evening that the rescue mission will not start again for at least another 10 hours to allow oxygen and other supplies to be replenished.

Monday, July 9 : As dusk falls four more boys are rescued. The Thai Navy SEALs greet another seemingly successful day with a social media post saying "Hooyah".

Tuesday, July 10: The final phase of the operation begins with the rescue chief saying the remaining four boys and the coach, will be "extracted today" alongside three Thai Navy SEALs and doctor who have stayed with them. Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. ​Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. ​

Jul 10, 2018 2:17 pm (IST)

Thursday, July 5 : Authorities say expected rains may force a complex rescue quicker than first thought.

Friday, July 6: Tragedy strikes: a diver helping to establish an air line to the boys dies after passing out while returning from the chamber, raising serious doubts over the safety of attempting a rescue. Thailand's Navy SEAL commander says oxygen levels inside have dropped. He warns the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is "limited".

Saturday, July 7: Rescue operations chief Narongsak Osottanakorn says the boys are not ready to dive to safety. A scrawled message emerges from the team's coach, offering his "apologies" to their parents, while in other touching notes the boys tell their relatives not to worry. (contd.)

Jul 10, 2018 2:00 pm (IST)

Sunday, July 1: Divers inch further in, as an operating base is set up inside 'Chamber Three' and hundreds of air tanks and other supplies are pulleyed in.

Monday, July 2: Finally, a miracle: the 12 boys and their coach are found alive late Monday evening about 400 metres beyond Pattaya Beach by the British cave diving team. Crowds at the teeming rescue site cheer the good news, but attention soon turns to the difficult task of getting the boys out safely.

Tuesday, July 3:  Much-needed food and medical supplies -- including high-calorie gels and paracetamol -- reach the boys as rescuers prepare for the possibility that they may remain in the cave for some time.

Wednesday, July 4: Officials say the group are being taught how to use diving masks and breathing apparatuses. Teams pump out water around the clock to help clear the path for divers. (contd..)

Jul 10, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)

Tuesday, June 26 : Divers are forced out of the cave by rushing floodwaters as they try to reach an air pocket called "Pattaya Beach", where the boys are believed to have retreated.

Wednesday, June 27: A team of more than 30 American military personnel from the US Pacific Command arrive and are joined by three British diving experts who start to probe the cave.

Thursday, June 28:  Downpours create fast-moving floods inside the cave forcing a suspension of the rescue. Water pumps start draining rising, murky floodwaters.

Friday, June 29: Thailand's junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha visits the site and urges relatives not to give up hope.

Saturday, June 30: A break in the rain allows divers to reach further inside the cave but they are still a long distance from where the boys are believed to be. (contd..)

Jul 10, 2018 1:51 pm (IST)

As the world waits with bated breath for the rescue of the Thai soccer team, we look back at how the arduous rescue operation unfolded.

Saturday, June 23:  The youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach enter the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during heavy rains after football practice. They are reported missing after the boys do not come home that night.  Local officials find bicycles locked to a fence and shoes and football boots close to the entrance.

Sunday, June 24:  Park officials and police find handprints and footprints believed to belong to the boys. Relatives start to keep vigil outside the cave.

Monday, June 25: Thai Navy SEAL divers enter the cave searching for the boys. Makeshift shrines are set up for parents to pray and make offerings as heavy rains lash. (contd..)

Jul 10, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

The final phase of the rescue operation began at 10.08 am local time on Tuesday even as rains lashed the circuitous cave system last night. Authorities are however hopeful that today’s operation will be completed faster than yesterday’s nine hours.

Jul 10, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

A board showing "Welcome home, boys", is seen after rescue effort has begun for the 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped in Tham Luang cave, in Chiang Rai, Thailand on July 9.

Jul 10, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

“If everything goes right, we will see four kids and a doctor and Seals that have stayed with the kids will all come out,” he said. “Four plus one coach, so it’s five.” said Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the rescue mission. Daniel Sutton, a journalist with Network Ten Australia tweeted from the press conference confirming the development. 

Jul 10, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

An Emotional Reunion | Health officials say the first four boys rescued have now met their parents - through a glass window - and will soon get to speak to them. The second group of four are expected to also reunite with their parents soon, The Guardian reported.

Jul 10, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Elon Musk Arrives in Thailand With 'Kid-size Submarine', Posts Photos from the Rescue Site

Last week, Musk said he was sending teams to Thailand from his private space exploration firm, SpaceX, and engineering firm, Boring Co. which is developing tunneling systems for transport projects.

Jul 10, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk arrived in Thailand to deliver the metallic-pod to the rescue team. The SpaceX CEO had tweeted photos from the Tham Luang caves. 

Jul 10, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

The rescue chief has politely dismissed the much publicised attempts by tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, to help the mission, The Guardian reported. Over the course of the rescue mission, Musk had designed a ‘kid-like’ submarine small submarine, to help in the evacuation of the stranded Thai boys. “Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, was quoted as saying in the Guardian.

Jul 10, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Spirits Up |  The emergence of the second batch of four on Monday evening was greeted with a simple "Hooyah" by the Thai SEAL team on their Facebook page, an exclamation that lit up Thai social media.

