Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: As Prayers Pour In, FIFA Boss Invites Trapped Boys and Coach to World Cup Final

A late report from the Thai PBS television station said the body of a man wearing a life jacket from the larger vessel had been recovered. Authorities described him as Chinese and 35-40 years of age. They said they don't know the nationalities of the other missing people, but those who had been rescued were mostly Chinese on group tours. The station also reported that 12 boats with 263 passengers in all had been forced by the weather to stay docked at Racha island, a popular diving spot about an hour's boat ride from Phuket. They said they were providing food, shelter and water to the people, and if the weather did not clear, larger boats belonging to the navy would be sent to retrieve them.
Phuket Governor on Thailand Boat Sinking Incident | Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said 48 passengers were rescued from the boat, with 49 unaccounted for. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned Thursday in rough seas off southern Thailand and 49 passengers were unaccounted for, an official said. Police previously said 90 people had been rescued from the boat and just seven were missing. The reason for the discrepancy was not clear. Another boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday. Officials said the 39 Chinese and European tourists who were forced to abandon that boat were rescued and have returned to land. Phuket officials had earlier issued a warning of severe weather until Tuesday, including heavy rain and winds. "All agencies are co-operating in their search at this time," Norraphat said. "We have given warnings ... but the winds are strong." He said officials would consider whether to ban boats from going to sea during strong winds.
Update on Thailand Boat Sinking Incident | Divers scoured the wreckage Friday of a boat with Chinese tourists that sank in a storm off Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket, as the death toll rose to 21 with about 35 others missing, news agency AP said quoting officials. Nine bodies of Chinese tourists were being brought to Phuket, where authorities had already confirmed the death of another Chinese man. The nationalities of the others killed were not immediately known. Some of the bodies were found by divers who entered the wreck Friday and others were floating in the water, said navy official Narong Aurabhakdi. The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 5-meter (16-foot) -high waves on Thursday evening. At least 12 of the injured were hospitalized. Another boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday afternoon, but all 42 on board were rescued.
The players remain trapped despite being reached this week by cave-diving rescuers, who released footage of them looking emaciated but calm, some wearing football shirts. Their harrowing ordeal coincides with the World Cup in Russia and it has not escaped the attention of players. "I've been speaking about it with a few of the boys," said England defender John Stones, according to British media. "It's so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound." Japan's World Cup squad tweeted a video urging the team to "Hang in there!", while Brazil legend Ronaldo called their plight "terrible". "The world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there," he said, according to CNN.
FIFA Boss Infantino Invites Thai Cave Boys to World Cup Final as Prayers Pour in | FIFA president Gianni Infantino has invited the Thai boys' football team trapped in a cave to the World Cup final, as messages of support poured in from top players. Infantino said he hoped the Wild Boars team, who were stranded by rising floodwaters two weeks ago, would be rescued in time to watch the final in Moscow on July 15. "If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final as our guests," he wrote in a letter to the head of the Football Association of Thailand. "I sincerely hope that they will be able to join us at the final, which will undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration." The Thai footballers, aged 11-16, have been stuck in darkness deep underground after setting off to explore the cave with their 25-year-old coach after training on June 23.
The Thai English-language newspapers, The Bangkok Post and The National, have both published infographics mapping the ongoing rescue operation and the possible escape routes, reports The Guardian. Plan A, suggest The Bangkok Post, would see each of the boys dive make for the entrance with three Navy Seals. It is reportedly taking professional divers six hours to reach them and five hours to return, meaning the journey would take much longer with the boys – many of whom cannot even swim. Plan B would involve drilling a shaft into the cave where the boys are situated. This was thought to be the most dangerous option and, despite the authorities best efforts, the exact location for any potential drill has yet to be identified.
The National have posited four potential rescue options:
1. Drilling a sloped shaft
2. Finding a natural shaft (it must be said that no such shaft has yet been found)
3. Providing food and supplies to the boys so that they can wait months for the floodwaters to subside.
4. Diving and trekking out of the flooded cave.
Infographics on today’s front pages of The Nation and the Bangkok Post about the ongoing rescue operation in #ThamLuang cave in Northern #Thailand pic.twitter.com/gSFvhoVblj— Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) July 6, 2018
Thai divers scoured the wreckage of a boat with Chinese tourists that sank in a storm off the resort island of Phuket, as the death toll rose to 10 with about 45 others missing on Friday, officials said. Nine bodies of Chinese tourists were being brought to Phuket, where authorities had already confirmed the death of another Chinese man. Some of the bodies were found by divers who entered the wreck Friday and others were floating in the water, said navy official Narong Aurabhakdi. The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 5-meter (16-foot) -high waves on Thursday evening. At least 12 of the injured were hospitalized.
Another Tragedy Hits Thailand | Meanwhile, divers are searching the hull of a sunken boat off the coast of southern Thailand for more than 50 passengers who are missing after a violent storm Thursday afternoon. According to CNN, the Phoenix PC diving boat ran into trouble off the coast of the resort island of Phuket when a storm whipped up waves as high as five meters (16 feet), crashing them against the vessel and causing it to keel over. There were believed to 105 passengers on board the capsized vessel, including 93 tourists, one guide and 11 crew members. Many were thought to be Chinese tourists vacationing at the Thai resort. The Thai Navy, marine police and local fishermen searched for the remaining passengers Thursday evening, but called off their operation late at night. They resumed their search again Friday morning, dispatching helicopters, fishing vessels and divers to scour the waters. Chinese state media reported Friday that one Chinese national had died, and 53 are missing. Of the 53 people missing, 50 are Chinese tourists, according to Xinhua news agency, citing the Chinese Consul General in Songkhla.
Danish volunteer cave diver Ivan Karadzic has told Sky News he believes a rescue of the 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand will happen “today or tomorrow”. “There’s few people who have experience rescuing kids from deep inside the cave,” he said, explaining the difficulties posed to the rescuers. How soon do you think it will happen? “Today or tomorrow, I think,” he said.
Danish volunteer cave diver Ivan Karadzic has told Sky News he believes a rescue of the 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand will happen "today or tomorrow"— Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) July 6, 2018
One of 33 men rescued from a mine in San José, Chile in 2010 – after they were trapped deep underground for 69 days – has recorded a touching message to the footballers and their coach. “I have no doubt that if we pray and if the government does everything this rescue will be a success,” The Guardian quotes Mario Sepulveda as saying. “We will be praying for each one of you and your families ... and each of the children facing this challenge.” The Chilean men survived choking, blinding dust and rationed meagre stocks of tinned tuna and peaches into a near-starvation diet. The Guardian’s Rory Carroll reported from the scene as the first men reached the surface.
Sarb Johal from the Joint Centre for Disaster Research at Massey University, an international centre for research and teaching in disaster risk and emergency management, has spoken to The Guardian about the psychological impact on the trapped boys. He says that not only will they be psychologically disorientated but that “many of their basic physiological functions that depend upon circadian rhythms will be disturbed.” "The lack of daylight over this period of time means that they may not only be psychologically disoriented, but that many of their basic physiological functions that depend upon circadian rhythms will be disturbed, such as sleep, hormonal functioning, core temperature, their feeding and drinking, and also how their gastrointestinal systems might be functioning," he said.
Most of the volunteers, who have come from as far away as Australia and the United States, have found rooms in local hotels, but some are staying in temples. At the muddy site around the cave mouth, there are tents serving free food and drink for all. Two Britons, John Volanthen and Richard Stanton, were among the divers who found the boys and their coach marooned on a bank inside the cave. Andy Torbet, a former British military diver and friend of the pair, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that they were "two of the best in the world". "Normally these sorts of conditions the water's so muddy you can't see anything," he said. "They'd have gone in there laying a dive line as they went but they've got no idea how long that passage is going to be, how long they'll be under water, what conditions are going to be like and how narrow that cave becomes." Nick Vollmar, a German paramedic and firefighter said a Thai rescue organisation reached out to him for help and he travelled from Europe with a Finnish cave diver to join the team.
A team of Thai Navy SEALs is coordinating an operation that risks getting out of hand as more and more volunteers arrive, and the media circus covering the drama grows. "Whoever offers help, knowledge, technology, equipment, we gratefully accept," Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said this week, but added that he had turned some people away because they would have been more of a hindrance than a help. He said he would not take responsibility for unregistered volunteers after a group got stuck on a mountainside and radioed for help, forcing the governor to send some members of the official rescue team to bring them back. Buncha Duriyaphan, local commander of the Thai Armed Forces, said some "well-meaning people" had disrupted the rescue team's efforts to pump water from the cave. "Last night someone dug up holes to drain water but ended up putting water back into the cave," he said on Thursday.
Throng of Volunteers Gather to Rescue Thai Boys trapped in Cave | Danish diving instructor Ivan Katadzic was on holiday in southern Thailand's beach resort of Krabi when he heard about 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave at the other end of the country. He spent a few days gathering equipment and then set off to help with the rescue, by which time intrepid cave divers from around the world had arrived too, swelling the throng of soldiers, engineers, paramedics and other volunteers to up to 2,000, according to the local government. "I think it's phenomenal to see so many divers and nationalities here as well as non-divers helping," said Katadzic, 44, who owns two diving companies on a Gulf of Thailand holiday island. The junior soccer players, who disappeared in the Tham Luang cave in the province of Chiang Rai on June 23, were discovered in a partially flooded chamber on Monday by British drivers. But their ordeal is far from over as rescuers puzzle over how to extract them through murky water coursing through a network of tunnels.
Cave Where Thai Boys Are Trapped Is Known to be Dangerous | The Tham Luang Nang Non caves are known locally as off-limits, a dangerous place where parents warn their children not to go into, especially during monsoon season. "I was very worried about what would happen to them. The caves are a dark and scary place. I wouldn't dare to ever go in there," CNN quotes 14-year-old Kittichoke Konkaew as saying, whose close friend, Nuttawut Takumsong, is among the 12 young teammates and their coach who inexplicably defied local warnings and wandered deep into the cave. Almost two weeks on, they remain trapped in the labyrinth network of underground tunnels, their only passageway out blocked by seasonal flood waters.
A video has emerged of Saman Kunan as he waited to board a plane to join the rescue mission in Chiang Rai. “I am at Suvanahabhumi airport waiting to board the plane to join the mission in Chiang Rai,” he said. “I’m accompanied by doctors from Navy and divers from Sea World that also donates lots of diving equipment. See you this evening. We will bring the kids home.” The Guardian quoted a tweet by a Thai national, who had posted Kunan's video.
จ.อ.สมาน กุนัน พูด ก่อนขึ้นเครื่องบินมาสนับสนุนภารกิจมนุษย์กบ พา 13 ชีวิตที่ถ้ำหลวงกลับบ้าน ขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้ง และขอขอบคุณในหัวใจที่ยิ่งใหญ่ของพี่ค่ะ R.I.P pic.twitter.com/ZeyZHxf68N— thapanee ietsrichai (@thapanee3miti) July 6, 2018
"[Kunan] made that return journey which can last 5-6 hours and very sadly ran out of oxygen himself. He then lost consciousness, his dive buddy pulled him out of the cave system but he was then pronounced dead. The Thai navy say they’re going to continue with the mission and in fact we’re seeing a huge amount of activity here around the entrances to the cave this afternoon. They’re continuing to pump out large amounts of water as well, trying to get the levels down in this complex cave system. They have a bit of a race against time. The monsoon rains are on the way. We’ve had showers today, we’ve got treacherous storms coming in over the weekend and that will just help fill that cave system up again," ITV’s Richard Galsford said, while speaking to Good Morning Britain.
Thailand cave rescue: @richardgaisford is live in Tham Luang with reaction to news that a diver has died after delivering oxygen to the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. pic.twitter.com/9YAyTDyKlR— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 6, 2018
An Advice from Rescued Chilean Miner to Trapped Thai Boys | A rescued Chilean miner has advice for a trapped Thai boys soccer team half a world away: Help each other and mentally prepare for rescue. Omar Reygadas spent 69 days trapped underground in Chile in 2010 with 32 other miners. "It's terrible for them — they're little — but I believe that boys with a lot of strength are going to manage to be whole when they get out," Reygadas told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped inside the cave by rising water June 23. Divers reached the team late Monday, but rescuers will likely have to help the boys swim out using diving gear. Reygadas said the boys' coach will be a key figure in keeping them motivated. It's difficult to send them advice, he said, but "they should think only about leaving and reuniting with their families."
If safety concerns force the boys to stay in the cave for an extended period, it will be important to their mental health for there to be organization and daily routines, said John Fairbank, a psychiatry professor and co-director of the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. He said that could include "daily hygiene routines, regular meal times, age-appropriate cognitive activities, regular physical exercise to the extent feasible in limited space, religious/spiritual practices, and specific times for daily briefings on their situation and for communicating with their families." All the experts agreed that the group will continue to face challenges even after they make it out of the cave. Thailand's Department of Mental Health said hospitals are making preparations to care for the boys' and will monitor them until their mental health is fully regained. They are also working with the families to prepare for how to interact with the boys once they get out, such as not digging for details about what they endured. "Their re-entry into the world outside the cave will predictably be one of massive attention from family, friends and the media," Auerbach said, noting it could be overwhelming. "The world soon loses interest and moves on to the next story, so it is extremely important that these survivors not be forgotten and be closely monitored so that they can receive the best possible support."
The boys and their coach are known to be a tight-knit group who go on adventures, including swimming in waterfalls, cycling trips through the mountains, river rafting and cave exploring. Experts say Ekapol's meditation — a mainstay of the Buddhist faith — likely served the group well. "I'd speculate it could be helpful — even if it functioned solely as a way for the children to feel like their coach was doing something to help them," said Michael Poulin, a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at Buffalo. "Feeling loved and cared for is paramount." Spiegel agreed that meditation could help those trapped manage their mental state, "allowing their fearful and negative thoughts to flow through them like a storm passing, rather than fighting their fear." Aisha Wiboonrungrueng, whose 11-year-old son Chanin is trapped in the cave, has no doubt that Ekapol's calm personality has influenced the boys' state of mind. "Look at how calm they were sitting there waiting. No one was crying or anything. It was astonishing," she said, referring a video that captured the moment the boys were found. Omar Reygadas, who spent 69 days trapped underground in Chile in 2010 with 32 other miners, said faith and prayer, as well as humor were very important to the miners at times when they doubted they would get out.
Buddhist Meditation May Calm Team trapped in Thai Cave | At a gilded temple in Thailand's mountainous north, Ekapol Chanthawong honed a skill that will serve him well as he sits trapped underground in a dark cave: meditation. Before the 25-year-old was a coach to the young boys on the Wild Boars soccer team — 12 of whom are trapped alongside him — he spent a decade as a saffron-robed Buddhist monk. He still stays at the temple from time to time and will meditate with the monks there each day. "He could meditate up to an hour," said his aunt, Tham Chanthawong. "It has definitely helped him and probably helps the boys to stay calm." More than 288 hours have passed since Ekapol and the boys got trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non cave by monsoon floodwaters on June 23 after they went exploring. The group was discovered July 2 after 10 days totally cut off from the outside world, and while they are for the most physically healthy, experts say the ordeal has likely taken a mental toll that could worsen the longer the situation lasts. "It's very likely that while the boys were in the cave but not yet discovered by rescuers that they experienced various degrees of anxiety, fear, confusion, vulnerability and dependency, and perhaps hopelessness," said Paul Auerbach, of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University's medical school.
British Broadcasting Corporation’s Nick Beake has posted a photo of Saman Kunan following a triathlon. The avid runner had left the navy but returned to aid in the rescue operation.
Former Thai navy diver Saman Gunan who’s died taking part in efforts to rescue the trapped football team. Petty Officer Gunan lost consciousness on his way out of #Thamluang cave complex where he’d been delivering air tanks. He’s being described as a national hero. #thamluangcave pic.twitter.com/0DYB5jvee6— Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) July 6, 2018
Another is to find an alternative way into the cave through a natural shaft near the boys' location that can be drilled from above. "We are searching for shafts, so maybe can adjust plans and go down and explore," Narongsak said on Thursday. He did not elaborate. The last option, one that many say should be a last resort, is to keep the boys inside the cave with enough food and water until they are strong enough to leave or until water levels subside. More rain is also expected over the weekend, according to Thailand's meteorological department, something that will likely force rescuers again to reassess their plans.
The Thai Navy said water at the cave's entrance was 34 cm deep but levels can vary depending on the rain. "From the T-junction to Pattaya Beach (there) is a slope and a passage about 15 metres long, a very narrow passage. Small people can push through but not large people. You have to go in one at a time. Those who are using an oxygen tank have to remove it push it forward.... After this point you come to a dry area," Chalermphon Hongyon, president of the Water Rescue Club Region 7, told reporters. Rescuers are currently considering four options to extract the boys. Plan A is to teach the boys, aged between 11 and 16, how to dive and to assess whether they are fit enough to tackle the journey out. Plan B is to pump and drain enough water out of the cave so that the group can crawl out part or most of the way.
Rescuers in Thailand are deciding how they will rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave complex as the country's north braces for more monsoon rains that could imperil the operation. The boys are around four km (two and a half miles) from the cave's entrance, according to the Thai navy, and about 400 metres from Pattaya Beach, a large, elevated point inside the Tham Luang cave complex. But before the group, trapped since June 23, can be reunited with their families, they will have to contend with debris clogging some of the passage ways back to the cave's entrance and high water levels that might require them to use scuba diving gear, despite no previous training. Many have questioned how the children can be brought out if it took even expert divers nine days to reach them. The 10-km Tham Luang complex in Chiang Rai is relatively unexplored and includes narrow, dark passages. Before the boys reach a T-junction three km north of the cave's entrance they will have to dive at least once, said rescue workers. "It takes six hours to get to where the children are and five hours to come back (to the cave's entrance)," said Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakum, deputy commander of the Third Army Region. Officials have said between two to three divers will accompany each member of the group. Thailand is in the middle of its monsoon season which usually ends in mid-October. A sign outside the cave warns visitors it is prone to flooding.
Elon Musk to Help Trapped Thai Soccer Team Boys? | Representatives for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk are in talks with Thai authorities about aiding in the rescue of a soccer team stuck in a cave, a Musk spokesman said. According to South China Morning Post, Musk’s companies could help by trying to determine the boys’ precise location using Space Exploration Technologies Corp or Boring Company technology, pumping water or providing heavy-duty battery packs known as Tesla Powerwalls, the spokesman said. It is unclear whether Thai officials will accept the offer. Last year, after a devastating hurricane hit Puerto Rico, the government there asked Musk for help. Tesla sent Powerwalls and provided advice on rebuilding the island’s infrastructure. Over the last couple days, Musk offered possible ways his companies could help in Thailand. “I suspect that the Thai govt has this under control, but am happy to help if there is a way to do so,” he wrote on Twitter.
Among the trapped boys is Adul Sam-on, 14, who spoke to British divers on Monday night. According to The Guardian, when the boys saw the lights of the divers torches the boys assumed they were explorers, unaware of the headlines and sympathy their plight had inspired around the world. Adul was the one who communicated with them, calling out in English to ask them what day it was and tell them that he and his friends were hungry. His teammates, unable to follow the conversation, chattered “eat, eat, eat” with the little English they had. Adul assured his friends: “I already told them.” His English skills have won him the admiration of millions in Thailand, where fewer than 30% of the population speak the language. According to local news outlets, his knowledge of English comes from his involvement in church activities. He also speaks Thai, Mandarin, and Burmese, which he learned living just over the border in Shan state, Myanmar.
Nearly a fortnight ago, the boys of the Wild Boar football club finished football practice and started riding their bikes to the Tham Luang Nang Non cave for a picnic. According to The Guardian, two members of the team stayed behind. Songpol Kanthawong, 13, did not take a bike to practice that day. Thaweechai Nameng, 13, was ordered by his parents to return home to catch up on his homework. Both narrowly avoided the fate of their 12 teammates, who have spent the past dozen days stranded several kilometres inside the Tham Luang cave while an entire country rallies behind the effort to free them. Around 9pm on the day the boys left for the caves, Kanthawong got a call from his uncle, one of the team’s coaches. “Do you know where Ekk is?” he asked, in reference to the 25-year-old assistant coach stuck along with the boys. “They went to the cave,” Kanthawong says he replied. It set off a frantic investigation by family and club members. Around 11.30pm that night, the coach called Kanthawong’s mother back with the news. “Their bikes are still in front of the the cave.” The next morning, Kanthawong went with his parents to the cave as rescue crews were arriving. The three of them sat by the entrance for hours, quietly praying.
Oxygen Level in Cave has Drops | The level of oxygen in the cave where the boys are trapped has dropped to 15%, The Guardian said quoting authorities. The usual level is around 21%. Asked how long that would last the boys, deputy commander Chalongchai Chaiyakham replied: “I’m not a medical person, I can’t answer that.” Maintaining air supplies inside the cave emerged as a key challenge on Friday as rescuers faced the prospect of the boys remaining underground throughout the monsoon season that ends in October. The presence of hundreds of rescue workers inside the cave has been depleting the air supplies the boys have been relying on, Narongsak Osatanakorn, the governor of Chiang Rai province said at a briefing on Friday. It was during a mission to place air tanks along the route to the boys, the current method for refreshing the air supply in the cave, that the former Seal, identified as Saman Kunan, died around 1am on Friday morning.
