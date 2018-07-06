Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: As Prayers Pour In, FIFA Boss Invites Trapped Boys and Coach to World Cup Final

Jul 6, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)

The Thai English-language newspapers, The Bangkok Post and The National, have both published infographics mapping the ongoing rescue operation and the possible escape routes, reports The Guardian. Plan A, suggest The Bangkok Post, would see each of the boys dive make for the entrance with three Navy Seals. It is reportedly taking professional divers six hours to reach them and five hours to return, meaning the journey would take much longer with the boys – many of whom cannot even swim. Plan B would involve drilling a shaft into the cave where the boys are situated. This was thought to be the most dangerous option and, despite the authorities best efforts, the exact location for any potential drill has yet to be identified.

The National have posited four potential rescue options:

1. Drilling a sloped shaft

2. Finding a natural shaft (it must be said that no such shaft has yet been found)

3. Providing food and supplies to the boys so that they can wait months for the floodwaters to subside.

4. Diving and trekking out of the flooded cave.