Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Emotional Coach Apologises to Parents of Trapped Boys in Scrawled Note

Rescuers are focussing on draining the cave and teaching the boys – some of whom are as young as 11 and not competent swimmers – to attempt dives that would challenge expert cavers. The death of a former Thai Navy SEAL working in the flooded cave on Friday has shaken the rescue mission, and forecasts for more rain could undermine the draining of the cave, forcing officials to consider other options. Thanes' engineers are working with the army to explore an area they believe to be the back end of the cave, chiselling away fragile limestone rocks that he said could be just hundreds of metres from where the boys are trapped. "Originally we were exploring it as a way to bring supplies to the children from the back end of the cave, but now it could become more," said Thanes. Chalongchai Chaiyakum, a senior Thai army officer, said that one team travelled some 300 metres down a shaft on the hill on Thursday until they reached a dead end. He said that up to 200 people are exploring the hill to try to find a workable shaft.
Stay tuned as Sana Fazili brings you LIVE updates:
Alternative Rescue Paths Being Explored | Rescue teams thrashed through dense forest hundreds of metres above a cave complex on Friday, searching for an alternative way to extract 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped inside for nearly two weeks. Their work above the Tham Luang cave near Thailand's northern border with Myanmar took on added urgency as forecasts for rain threatened a plan to bring the boys back through cramped, water-logged passageways to the cave entrance. "We want to find the way down. I believe we are close," Thanes Weerasiri, president of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, told Reuters at a makeshift camp for volunteers and media near the cave. Helicopters buzzed overhead before flying to the dense blanket of green hills above the cave to help look for an alternate extraction route.
An air line has been installed to the cave where the group has been trapped for nearly two weeks in a chamber in the Tham Luang cave complex, the BBC reported. The group had ventured in while the cave was dry but rain then flooded it. Earlier, a former Thai navy diver died on his way out of the caves after delivering air tanks to those trapped. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the governor of the Chiang Rai region, where the cave is situated, said the boys had enough strength to walk but could not swim to safety. Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the health of most of the boys had "improved to normal", and that divers were continuing to teach diving and breathing techniques. When asked if a rescue attempt would be made overnight if it started to rain, he said: "No, the boys can't dive at this time."
It is the first message from the coach, whose role in the team's predicament has split Thai social media. Many have lauded him after reports he gave his share of food to the kids before they were located and helped them get through nine days in the darkness. Others have criticised him for agreeing to take the young boys into the cave during the monsoon season. The group entered the cave on June 23 and got trapped as floodwaters tore in. "To my grandma and aunt, I'm here. Don't be too worried. Please take care," he added in the letter.
The 25-year-old coach of the football team trapped for two weeks in a Thai cave has offered his "apologies to the parents" of the boys in a scrawled note released by the Thai Navy on Saturday.Ekkapol Chantawong was for nine days the only adult with the children -- aged 11 to 16 -- until they were discovered on a muddy ledge by rescue divers on Monday."To all the parents, all the kids are still fine. I promise to take the very best care of the kids," he said in a note given to a diver on Friday but published on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Saturday. "Thank you for all the moral support and I apologise to the parents."
Thai Boys Yet to Learn 'Adequate Diving Skills' | Authorities in Thailand say that they will not immediately attempt an underwater evacuation of 12 schoolboys who have been trapped in a cave for almost two weeks because they have not learned adequate diving skills in the few days since searchers reached the area where they are sheltering. The official in immediate charge of the operation, Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, indicated strongly at a midnight news conference that if heavy rains started and appeared to be causing flooded areas in the cave to rise again, they would try to take the boys out with divers right away. Thai officials had been leaning in their public statements toward a quick underwater evacuation because of fear that access to the cave could soon close again because of seasonal monsoon rains expected this weekend. However, cave rescue specialists have cautioned against that approach except as a last resort, because of the dangers it poses.
AFP reports that the football coach of the boys, who is also stuck in the cave, has offered 'apologies' to parents. The 12 boys, who all play in a local football team called "Wild Boars", entered the cave with their coach on June 23 but were cut off by a sudden downpour. They were found by British cave diving specialists nine days later, dishevelled and hungry but alive, on a ledge several kilometres inside the cave. A daunting task now awaits both the boys — aged between 11 to 16 — and their rescuers. A round trip to the boys and back is taking some of the world's most experienced cave divers up to 11 hours to complete, through cramped passageways and fast flowing muddy waters where visibility is highly restricted. Many of the boys are unable to swim and none have any scuba experience.
The Thai boys trapped inside a flooded cave for two weeks now are not yet ready to attempt a dangerous dive to freedom, rescuers say, after the death of a military diver underscored the huge risks they face. The diver's death on Friday brought heartache for rescuers and anxious relatives waiting outside the Tham Luang cave in the country's mountainous north — and raised serious doubts over the feasibility of attempting to bring a group of boys with no diving experience out through the cramped passageways filled with muddy water. But rescue officials fear their options are running out given fresh monsoon rains are forecast for the coming days.
Press Conference Begins | The much anticipated press conference has finally started. The governor of Chiang Rai province has replied to initial reports about the boys being rescued on Friday night. “We [will] try to set the best plan. If the risk is minimal, we will try. We are afraid of the weather and the oxygen in the cave. We have to try to set the plan and find which plan is the best”, he was quoted as saying in The Guardian.
According to Richard Gaisford, a reporter with ITV, an announcement from Thai officials could come soon.
Seems these soldiers rehearsing earlier for #ThamLuang #ThailandCaveRescue may well soon be required for real. An announcement imminent on what #Thai authorities have planned. pic.twitter.com/inKt4Kbx6g— Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) July 6, 2018
A Cloud of Sadness Descends | According to a report in The Guardian, the mood at the rescue site is said to be sombre, in stark contrast to the sense of elation that abounded earlier this week when the boys were found, following the death of a diver and the forecast torrential rains. Within the local community, people are reportedly deeply upset at the events that have unfolded since people they know are trapped deep underground. “You never imagine someone you know could get trapped in a cave,” shopkeeper Patcharee Khumngen told the BBC. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
There is no simple solution for the 12 boys and their football coach, who are being looked after by Thai military divers and an international team of underground rescue experts.
A press conference is about to begin outside the Tham Luang caves where the governor of Chiang Rai and Anupong Paojinda, the interior minister are expected to make statements. Amid growing concern over the safety of the boys and their coach, rescuers are exploring alternate routes to evacuate those stranded.
Urgency Builds| Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach trapped deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, after the death of a former navy diver and a drop in oxygen levels underground, CNN reports. Officials initially thought they could keep the boys and their coach in the cave where they are trapped for up to four months, until waters dropped sufficiently for them to be able to walk out. But the death of a rescue team member, and the realization that oxygen levels have fallen to potentially dangerous levels, appears to have forced a reassessment of the situation. Thai Navy SEAL chief Rear Adm. Aphakorn Yoo-kongkaew said oxygen levels in the cave had dropped to 15%, a level that one Thai medic said posed a serious risk of hypoxia, the same condition that causes altitude sickness. It was too dangerous to leave the boys much longer, Yoo-kongkaew said, despite the risks involved in attempting to bring them out. "We can no longer wait for all conditions (to be ready) because of the oppressive situation," he told journalists Friday.
More than 130 million litres of water has been pumped from the cave this week and the operation will continue throughout the night as servicemen, volunteers and villagers alike work to drain the cave complex, reports The Guardian.
More than 130 million litres of this stuff pumped from the cave this week #Thamluangcave pic.twitter.com/HCIMkTt2Vp— michael safi (@safimichael) July 6, 2018
Football stars urged the Thai team trapped in a cave to "stay strong" as messages of support and concern poured in for the 12 boys and their coach Players from Brazil legend Ronaldo to England's John Stones said they were closely following attempts to rescue the team, whose ordeal coincides with the World Cup in Russia. Many fans on social media said the boys deserved the World Cup trophy for their bravery after spending two weeks trapped in darkness underground. "It is terrible news and the world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there," said Ronaldo at a FIFA media event, according to CNN. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the team, "You'll never walk alone", quoting the motto of the English side which has a large following in Thailand. "Stay strong and know we are with you," Klopp said in a video message sent to CNN. "We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again. We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days." Stones said he had been discussing the cave rescue with his England teammates ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Sweden. "I've been speaking about it with a few of the boys," the defender said, according to British media. "It's so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound."
Support Continues to Pour In | Croatia's national soccer team, which is competing in the ongoing World Cup, has offered its "support and love" to the young Thai soccer team trapped in a cave. The statement issued Friday said: "We are impressed with the courage and strength the young boys and their coach have shown despite the scary circumstances they find themselves in." It added: "Such situations are larger than sport, but their sport spirits will give them strength to face this challenge." It finished with the message: "To our soccer family in Thailand, we wish to express our support and love, and we hope the boys and their coach will be together soon with their families." The boys and their coach have been trapped since June 23.
Navigating Through Unchartered Waters | Footage from the headcam of the divers shows the rough conditions prevalent near the Tham Luang caves. Rescuers can be seen making their way through serpentine routes amid waist- deep water, taking support of the guide ropes which have been put in place.
Headcam footage from Thailand shows the tough conditions facing dive teams working to rescue 12 boys and their coach from a cave.— ITV News (@itvnews) July 6, 2018
It comes after officials confirmed former Thai navy SEAL Saman Kunan had died while assisting with the opreration https://t.co/Cep6kE20A6 pic.twitter.com/r7jRGHrmBZ
Rescuers are looking for possible holes above the 10-kilometer cave system that stretches into a mountain, and a team made up of rock climbers, cave experts and paramedics from countries including Cameroon, Russia and the United States are part of the evacuation team, reports The Guardian. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
The Guardian posted a picture of a Thai Buddhist monk leading the military guards carrying a flag-draped coffin of Saman Kunan’s body, the former Thai Navy Seal Petty Officer who died in the ongoing rescue operation, during a repatriation ceremony at Mae Fah Luang international airport in Chiang Rai province.
Where Did the Thai Boys Go Wrong? | There has been little official criticism of the boys' actions while rescuers struggle to decide how best to extricate them from the flooded cave complex, as most of them cannot swim. Last week, Damrong Hanpakdeeniyom, the head of the forest park where the cave complex is located, said visitors were usually barred from venturing in more than about 700 m (2,300 ft). "Inside it is very dark ... and if it rains between July and December then we close it," Damrong said. "This group went in further than allowed." Other Thais commented on the expanding scope of the rescue, which risks becoming unmanageable as more volunteers turn up and the media spotlight grows. It could take weeks to bring the team to safety, and the death of a volunteer diver on Friday underscored the risks. "You went in and in the end, other people have to run around trying to find you," a user posted on Pantip.com, in comments that aimed at the group. "Soldiers, SEALS and villagers to pump water for you." The criticism spurred the Department of Mental Health to beg Thais not to take sides. "The families should focus on proper parenting while society should not judge whether this was wrong or right but take this as an opportunity to learn," it said in a statement, promising counselling for the boys once freed.
Elon Musks' SpaceX & Boring Co engineers are headed to Thailand to help rescue the football players trapped in cave.
SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt. There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018
FIFA president Gianni Infantino invited the 12 young Thai footballers, along with their coach, to the World Cup final in Moscow.
FIFA, via a letter from Gianni Infantino to the FA Thailand President, have invited the children and coach currently in the cave to the World Cup final if circumstances allow. pic.twitter.com/ycC2GfPfeA— Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) July 6, 2018
